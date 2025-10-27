Manchester United could agree to part ways with a failed Erik ten Hag signing in the near future, with negotiations over his permanent sale set to ramp up, according to reports.

Ruben Amorim’s side are gearing up for a busy January transfer window in which they’ll look to strengthen in midfield in particular, and sales could be key to boosting their spending power.

The player in question is Rasmus Hojlund, who was loaned to Napoli over the summer after Amorim made clear that the striker isn’t in his plans for the future.

The deal includes a £38m option to buy clause, and according to the Daily Mirror, the Italian giants are ‘in talks’ with the Red Devils to ‘bring forward’ the deal.

Hojlund, 22, failed to find his feet at Old Trafford following his £72m move from Atalanta in 2023, but has shown why he once commanded that huge fee now he’s back in Italy.

He has notched four goals in six appearances for Napoli so far, and is a key reason why Antonio Conte’s side currently sit top of the Serie A table.

The report claims that United have ‘given Napoli the green light’ to sign Hojlund permanently in January, which will give them more funds to play with in the January window.

An early sale makes sense for Man Utd

Hojlund may have rediscovered his form but given United have no way of bringing him back to Old Trafford, unless Napoli don’t trigger their option to buy him, it makes sense for them to cash in sooner rather than later.

Amorim has already brought in a direct replacement for Hojlund in the form of Benjamin Sesko, who despite failing to make any huge impact so far looks set to play a key role for the Red Devils for years to come.

Hojlund is also happy in Napoli and is clearly more effective in the Serie A, so it’s best for his career that he stays there, too.

A £38m windfall could go a long way to funding United’s January business, which is important given that top targets such as Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and Elliot Anderson all have big price tags.

It’s also worth noting that Hojlund may not be the only forward United let go in January.

Speculation is rife that Joshua Zirkzee will be allowed to leave Old Trafford in the winter window, either on loan or permanently.

Interestingly, a move to Italy is possible for him too as clubs in Serie A believe he, like Hojlund, could rediscovered the form he showed there once.

Zirkzee thrived with former club Bologna and he is open to a move away from Manchester.

West Ham have also shown tentative interest in Zirkzee but as revealed in an exclusive update by TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones, he does not fit the No 9 profile that the Hammers are looking for.

Latest Man Utd news: Bayern raid talked down / Contract snubbed

Meanwhile, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has played down claims that United could make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

“Pavlovic is a crucial player for Bayern, he’s more than happy at Bayern,” Romano reports.

In other news, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his fellow United chiefs have reportedly decided AGAINST triggering the one-year extension clause in Casemiro’s contract.

The Brazilian is therefore set to become a free agent next summer.

