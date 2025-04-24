Rumours of Manchester United striking an agreement to sign a high profile forward are not true, with the trusted David Ornstein confirming who the club are targeting instead.

Man Utd’s main focus entering the summer transfer window is overhauling their lacklustre attack. Ruben Amorim is understood to believe the lack of a reliable and potent striker is the single biggest squad issue he’s inherited.

An addition in the spots behind the lone striker is also wanted, with Man Utd making progress in their attempts to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolves.

The Red Devils have held exceedingly positive talks with the Brazilian who can be signed via a £62.5m release clause.

The Daily Mail claimed United fully intend to activate the clause and per Goal Brazil, an agreement on personal terms is now in place.

But today’s update regards who will play in front of Cunha, with two separate reports stating it’ll be Victor Osimhen.

Turkish reporter Serdar Ali Celikle claimed the 26-year-old ‘has signed with Manchester United for next season’.

That was followed by AfricaFoot stating: ‘an agreement has already been signed between Osimhen and Manchester United with a view to a transfer in the summer of 2025, information revealed by a member of his entourage’.

Those suggestions always appeared fanciful at best given Man Utd’s No 1 striker target is known to be Liam Delap of Ipswich Town.

And according to journalist David Ornstein when speaking to NBC Sports, Osimhen isn’t even a player Man Utd are pursuing.

“In the striker department, it is Liam Delap of Ipswich Town that is their No 1 target,” explained Ornstein. “He has a £30m release clause if Ipswich are relegated.

“But there are a lot of other suitors for him, including Chelsea. I think Liam Delap will decide before the European Under-21 Championship on where he wants to go.

“If Manchester United are to look at others, I’m assured it will not be Victor Osimhen. Despite reports you might be reading, he is not on the agenda for Manchester United.

“They will have other options because they might have to turn to them, or they stick with internal solutions such as Rasmus Hojlund and they focus on other positions.”

Liam Delap transfer latest

As mentioned, Delap is expected to depart Ipswich in the summer and once their relegation is confirmed, he can be signed for just £30m.

That lowly price tag has sparked mass interest, with The Athletic previously claiming more than half of the Premier League’s clubs are exploring a deal.

The race had looked like it would narrow down to Man Utd vs Chelsea, though TEAMtalk has been able to verify claims Newcastle have thrust themselves into the mix.

We understand Eddie Howe has personally spoken with Delap and wider discussions between the player’s camp and Newcastle officials were positive.

However, one factor that could work in Man Utd’s favour is their ability to guarantee Delap a starting spot.

Unless Howe switches to a front two, Delap would serve as back-up to Alexander Isak. With Rasmus Hojlund reportedly available for sale after a disastrous second season, Delap would immediately be installed as Ruben Amorim’s first choice striker at Old Trafford.

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho / Spanish raid / Rashford

✈️ Likely next Garnacho club named with Man Utd sale ON

🪄 Man Utd initiate move for ‘magic’ LaLiga ace with fantastic record

❗️ Rashford rejects Tottenham and new demand puts Aston Villa, Man Utd deal in serious danger

TIMELINE: Liam Delap’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

➡️ Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

➡️ After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

➡️ Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

➡️ Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

➡️ Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20m deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

➡️ Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

➡️ Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

➡️ Recorded his first Premier League assist on November 10 against Tottenham and then scored in what became a 2-1 win.

➡️ Helped Ipswich to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30 by scoring a penalty and providing an assist.

➡️ Reached the milestone of 10 Premier League goals for the season by scoring in a draw with Aston Villa on February 15.