Agreed Man Utd transfer on brink of collapse after ridiculous new offer

Marcus Rashford might not be certain for a move to Barcelona

Marcus Rashford’s permanent switch to Barcelona has crashed into a hurdle after the LaLiga giant proposed new terms Manchester United have zero intention of agreeing to.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan ahead of the current campaign, with the deal containing an option to buy worth €30m / £26m.

The 28-year-old has rediscovered his best form in Spain, notching 10 goals and 13 assists across the season so far.

Rashford would love nothing more than to join Barcelona outright, while Man Utd are desperate to bank the €30m / £26m from his sale to put towards a bumper summer spend.

But as is often the case with Barcelona these days, getting a deal over the line – even one that’s already pre-agreed – is never straightforward.

Rashford is on the cusp of agreeing personal terms with the club who do want the winger back next year. But according to the latest from talkSPORT, Barcelona are moving the goalposts.

It’s claimed numerous meetings have been held between leading Barca and United officials since the turn of the year. All of these meetings have been initiated by Barcelona, with sporting director, Deco, hopeful of securing a different deal to the one already agreed.

There have been reports of Deco trying to get Man Utd to agree to Rashford’s sale at a lower price point. And per talkSPORT, the Barca chief has now proposed a second loan.

Deco wants Rashford to re-join Barcelona on loan for the 2026/27 campaign, and the club would again commit to a €30m option to buy.

This new deal would give the cash-strapped Barcelona more time to cobble together the funds required to finance the move, but there’s an obvious drawback for Man Utd.

United are primed to embark on a massive summer spend and to ensure they can sign multiple high calibre players, they must top up their transfer kitty with lucrative sales.

As a homegrown player, the proceeds from Rashford’s sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books. Naturally, any delay in receiving the funds from Rashford’s departure would dent Man Utd’s spending power in the here and now.

There are even reports in Spain of Barcelona identifying Chelsea’s Pedro Neto as a viable alternative to Rashford. However, those links don’t appear to make much sense given Neto would cost far more to sign than Rashford anyway.

In any case, Man Utd’s stance is clear and they won’t be drawn into playing silly games with Barcelona.

Reporting earlier this week, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed United have set out their stall – pay €30m or they’ll find another club who will.

And given Rashford has performed so well in Spain, it shouldn’t be difficult to find another buyer if Barcelona torpedo their own deal.

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