Why a pre-agreed Manchester United transfer has crumbled has been revealed, along with United’s plans to strike an alternative deal.

Despite missing out on Champions League football, Man Utd are proving to be a big draw for high profile transfer targets. Matheus Cunha and now Bryan Mbeumo have both chosen to sign for the Red Devils despite interest from rival clubs with UCL on offer.

Man Utd can sign both attackers without falling foul of PSR rules. The fact Cunha’s £62.5m transfer fee will be paid in three separate instalments is a big help.

However, incomings beyond that pair will hinge on player sales and there are no shortage of stars United are willing to offload.

Chief among them is Jadon Sancho who had looked on course to join Chelsea in a permanent deal.

Sancho spent the 2024/25 season with the Blues and his agreement contained a conditional obligation to buy for a fee in the £22m-£25m range.

The conditions that activated the deal were Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League, which they achieved at a canter.

However, Chelsea reserved the right to back out of signing Sancho outright by paying a £5m penalty fee.

Chelsea were interested in bringing Sancho back to Stamford Bridge and asked the winger to take a pay-cut.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has now confirmed Chelsea and Sancho have not been able to reach an agreement on a reduced salary.

As such, Chelsea will NOT sign Sancho outright and on June 30 he’ll be returned to Man Utd who will pocket £5m as a result.

Doubling down on Sancho’s salary being the problem, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently stated on X: “Main issue for Jadon Sancho was salary as Chelsea didn’t want to match his current salary at Manchester United.”

What happens to Jadon Sancho now?

Sancho will return to Old Trafford, though would be wise not to unpack.

Taking to X, Romano insisted United’s plan is to find a new buyer rather than reintegrate Sancho into their squad.

“Jadon Sancho, not expected to stay at Manchester United this summer,” wrote Romano. “He’s included in list of players available for sale to generate funds and reinvest on different signings.

“Sancho’s camp will assess options in the upcoming days/weeks.”

Sancho will remain a Chelsea player until the end of June, though will NOT participate in the Club World Cup for the Blues.

Featuring in the competition would put Sancho at risk of injury and given he’s leaving Chelsea on good terms, the club will not jeopardise his future.

Others United aim to offload this summer include Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund – the latter heavily linked with Inter Milan – could also leave, though only if direct replacements are lined up.

