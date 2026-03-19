Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd.

Manchester United have received a brand new offer from Barcelona for Marcus Rashford, and sources have outlined how the Red Devils will respond to the head-shaking bid and what happens next.

Rashford’s dream came true last summer upon joining Barcelona on a season-long loan. The 28-year-old had made no secret of his desire to join Hansi Flick’s side even earlier, though six months prior, wound up arriving at Aston Villa on loan after Barca failed to finance the move.

Rashford’s loan at the Camp Nou contains a pre-agreed option to buy worth €30m / £26m. Barcelona, Flick, and sporting director Deco are all aligned in wanting Rashford back in the building next season.

However, what should be a straightforward deal to make is being complicated by the LaLiga giant.

Their financial woes are well-documented, and over the past 48 hours, TEAMtalk brought news of Barcelona strongly considering a second loan approach for Rashford.

The idea there would be to loan Rashford for the 2026/27 season too, and then sign the winger outright for the same €30m fee.

Delaying the payment by 12 months would give Barca wriggle room from a financial perspective. There’s also been talk of splitting the payments across the next two summers – half this summer and half in 2027.

Now, the latest from trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has confirmed this rumoured new loan bid has been launched.

Reporting for talkSPORT, Jacobs declared: ‘Deco has also proposed a second season-long loan as one option allowing Barcelona more time pay off the fee while still giving Manchester United the full valuation of the clause.’

Getting Rashford’s approval is not an issue, with the player already sealing an agreement in principle on personal terms with Barca.

The issue is on the club-to-club side, with Fabrizio Romano and now Jacobs both confirming Man Utd do not want to re-negotiate.

United feel the €30m Barcelona are being asked to pay represents fair value for a player who’s racked up 23 goal contributions this season.

And per the latest update from Jacobs, Man Utd’s belief is if they hold firm, then Barcelona will eventually cave and simply pay the €30m option this summer.

He added: ‘Barcelona are exploring other attackers in case a Rashford deal with Manchester United is not possible, but United feel the LaLiga club may eventually simply pay the €30m required.’

For obvious reasons, Man Utd want Rashford off the books as quickly as possible. United aim to spend heavily at season’s end and don’t want to delay removing his wages off the books and banking a handy transfer fee.

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