Agreement expected as Man Utd open talks with 18y/o who dreams of playing with current superstar

Man Utd have opened contract talks with Kobbie Mainoo who dreams of forming a deadly midfield pairing

Manchester United are in discussions with a teenage sensation who hopes to forge a long-term partnership with a current superstar who might actually be sold this summer, according to reports.

It’s been a topsy turvy campaign at Old Trafford, with any highs offset by soul-crushing lows. Man Utd bowed out of the Champions League at the group stage and after finishing bottom of their group, exited Europe altogether.

Their quest to retain the League Cup ended at the hands of Newcastle in round four and with Liverpool on the horizon in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, a trophyless season could await.

What’s more, with the Red Devils trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points in the Premier League, qualification for the UCL looks a long shot.

But despite the gloom, there have been a handful of huge positives this term and none are bigger than the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene and through his all-action displays has already been tipped for an England call-up at Euro 2024.

Mainoo has been an ever-present in the starting line-up in the Premier League since December 17. His greatest work has arguably come when playing alongside Casemiro.

Now, according to the Manchester Evening News, Man Utd have opened talks over a new and improved contract for Mainoo.

DON’T MISS: Harry Kane told he was right to reject Man Utd in brutal put-down; chances of them winning anything ‘next to nothing’

Agreement expected, though it won’t be quick

They state discussions have begun, though a final agreement may not be reached until the summer.

There’s no reason for United fans to panic, however, with the report clarifying Mainoo and his camp are perfectly happy with the player’s situation right now.

The midfielder’s current deal was signed in February of 2023 and runs until 2027. The agreement contained performance-related clauses that per the report, have all been triggered. The end result has seen Mainoo’s weekly salary rise as each target was met.

Mainoo is viewed as a ‘calm’ and mature character for his age and the expectation is a new deal will be signed once the campaign concludes.

That will allow Mainoo to focus fully on the current season and Man Utd’s attempts to storm the top four.

READ MORE: Ranking the eight strikers Man Utd have signed in the post-Fergie era: €50m ‘mope,’ iconic veterans…

Dream Mainoo partner might be sold

It’s also noted Mainoo ‘loves to play with Casemiro.’ There is a 14-year age gap between the pair, though Mainoo is revelling from honing his craft alongside such an experienced and decorated campaigner.

Furthermore, the MEN state Mainoo believes ‘the Brazilian’s defensive discipline gives him the licence to take up more advanced positions.’

However, unfortunately for Mainoo, Casemiro might not be a Man Utd player beyond the summer.

A major squad shake-up is on the cards and with Casemiro appearing to be on the decline, the 32-year-old could be front and centre in the overhaul.

Casemiro has emerged as a key target for the Saudi Pro League. The Times suggested United could be open to cashing in if a lucrative offer is received.

NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER: Second elite name rules himself out of succeeding Ten Hag as four options are named by source