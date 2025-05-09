Manchester United are reportedly poised to announce their first big addition of the summer after ‘reaching an agreement’ to snap up a top Premier League attacker who has been described as a modern-day Eric Cantona signing.

It’s no secret that the Red Devils are looking to revamp Ruben Amorim’s blunt forward line in the summer transfer window, with a new No.10 expected to sign along with a central striker – and it appears the first part of that equation is very near to completion.

Indeed, following reports that Man Utd are ‘advanced’ in talks with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, the Daily Express claims that the Red Devils are on the brink of announcing a deal for a player former Tottenham and England winger Chris Waddle believes could have a similar impact to Cantona at Old Trafford.

United are prepared to pay the Brazilian’s £62.5million release clause at Molineux and he could end up supplying the ammunition for a new No.9 in the shape of Ipswich frontman Liam Delap, who can leave Portman Road for a bargain £30m this summer.

And Waddle predicts that the way Cunha has spearheaded Wolves’ charge away from the relegation zone and his talismanic nature could end up paying huge dividends for United, despite reports of a potential Arsenal hijack of the deal.

Waddle told yaysweepstakes.com: “He’s got a huge opportunity here. If he’s one of the players to turn United around and get them challenging again, he could be like Eric Cantona, the man who changed United.”

Cantona joined United from Leeds during the inception season of the Premier League, in 1992/93 and has been credited with modernising United as he played a leading role alongside the ‘Class of 92’, becoming a lynchpin of Sir Alex Ferguson’s early Premier League success.

Man Utd warning shots fired over Cunha signing

However, Waddles also feels the addition of Cunha comes with its own risks, with the Molineux attacker’s disciplinary record being a cause for concern.

The explosive attacker, who has scored 17 goals and provided six assists this season, can play in a number of different forward roles but has missed six games in total this term through suspension.

Waddle, however, feels that joining United come end up taming those issues for Cunha, adding: “Manchester United have an ageing squad. Ruben Amorim, who has a massive job on his hands, has brought a lot of young players through. They have to keep their hands off the panic button this summer. They need to give him time, and there are players there that he needs to move on.

“Cunha, though, is a fantastic footballer. He can be temperamental, but perhaps United would be the making of him. You can’t be mardy at a club like that, the fans will let you know.

“He probably thinks he’s at the stage when he should be at a club like United. Wolves are a big club, but Cunha will be looking for another level up.”

The addition of the Brazilian is expected to the first of a number of new signings this summer in order to transform a squad that has massively underachieved domestically, although United are only one game away from Champions League qualification after reaching the Europa League final on Thursday evening.

Amorim is expected to transform the spine of his team, with a new goalkeeper, centre-back and at least one new central midfielder all on the agenda.

To that end, Waddle expects some big money to be thrown around by INEOS this summer, despite them making continued cuts behind the scenes.

He added: “The club needs more than Cunha, they need big investment. Four or five players need to come in, but the even bigger challenge will be getting rid of some. They’re on massive wages. The clubs that will want them won’t have the financial muscle United do, and it’ll be tough to sell them on to Italy or Spain.”

Latest Man Utd news

🔴⚫ Man Utd in DIRECT ‘talks’ with world’s ‘best striker’ in spectacular £64m deal

🔴⚫ Stunning Man Utd coup to lure Champions League finalist revealed with cunning plan in place

🔴⚫ Man Utd given big transfer verdict by ‘Duracell bunny’ as £37m-rated star reveals next move

POLL – Who has been Man Utd’s best signing from a different Premier League side in the past 10 years?