Manchester United have reportedly found a buyer for back-up goalkeeper, Altay Bayindir, and where he’s going and for how much has been revealed.

Bayindir, 27, actually began the season as Man Utd’s starting goalkeeper. He’d been given the nod over Andre Onana who later left for Trabzonspor on loan, and initially kept the gloves despite Senne Lammens’ arrival.

However, the unflappable Belgian has since taken control, and on the back of a wildly encouraging half-season, Lammens is now the undisputed number one.

It’s a situation that has left Bayindir in limbo given Man Utd aren’t in Europe and exited both cup competitions straight away.

Even more frustrating for Bayindir is the fact that he was a regular starter for many a year at Turkish giant Fenerbahce before moving to Manchester.

And now in the prime of his career aged 27, he’s expected to return to Turkey by way of a move to Besiktas.

That’s according to the latest reports out of Turkey, which have since been cited by Football365, among others.

It’s claimed a club-to-club agreement between Man Utd and Besiktas ‘has been reached’, and it’s worth €5m / £4.3m.

Personal terms are still to be finalised, but are not expected to be an issue given Bayindir’s desire for regular action.

As such, and all being well, Bayindir will become a Besiktas player on the very first day the summer window opens.

The sale will likely push Man Utd into the market for a new number two to back up Lammens. Tom Heaton is on the books but out of contract in the summer, while Onana has no future at the club.

