Agreement struck, with Man Utd star to form unlikely Liverpool link-up

A Manchester United star and a Liverpool leaver are in line for an unlikely link-up on the continent after agreements on personal terms struck in both cases, per trusted sources.

The bulk of moves at Old Trafford in the remaining three weeks of the window are expected to be exits. West Ham have seen a £30m bid for Harry Maguire accepted, while Fenerbahce’s £13m offer for Fred was also successful.

Elsewhere, goalkeeper Matej Kovar is in line to net United around £7.8m when joining Bayer Leverkusen. However, after Tom Heaton picked up a calf injury, Dean Henderson’s proposed move to Nottingham Forest could be put on ice.

Another first-team star Man Utd are seeking to sell is centre-half, Eric Bailly.

The 29-year-old is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans and if remaining, would be no higher than fourth choice at centre-back even if Maguire leaves.

What’s more, the Red Devils are on the hunt for a direct replacement for Maguire. Edmond Tapsoba, Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo comprise Ten Hag’s three-man shortlist.

Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have found a buyer for Bailly.

The trusted reporter tweeted Turkish giant Besiktas have struck an agreement on personal terms with the player. Attention will now turn to forging a club-to-club agreement between Man Utd and Besiktas.

Bailly to play alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain?

If Bailly does complete his proposed move to Besiktas, he’ll be in line to play alongside Liverpool leaver, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 30-year-old departed Anfield as a free agent on June 30 along with James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino.

But while those three have already been snapped up by Brighton, Werder Bremen and Al Ahli respectively, Oxlade-Chamberlain’s wait for a new club rolled on.

The wait may soon be over, however, with The Times’ ever-reliable Paul Joyce confirming on Thursday that Besiktas have agreed personal terms with the midfielder.

A medical has been scheduled and all being well, Oxlade-Chamberlain will soon be lining up in the same eleven as Bailly at Besiktas.

