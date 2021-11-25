Man Utd look to beat Chelsea to €80m-rated star with offer ‘prepared’

Man Utd are aiming to beat Chelsea to the signing of a La Liga star and are preparing a monstrous offer, according to reports.

The Red Devils are going through a turbulent time, having sacked club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday morning. Michael Carrick has been installed as caretaker boss while an interim manager is found.

It looks like former RB Leipzig man Ralf Rangnick will take over. The Athletic report that the 63-year-old is set to be offered a six-month contract, although he was hoping for a long-term stint.

As a result, club chiefs have given him the chance to become a consultant for two years once his spell in the dugout ends.

Attention will then turn to his replacement in the summer. Mauricio Pochettino is the most likely man for the job, as reports suggest he holds reservations over his longevity at Paris Saint-Germain.

The new manager will undoubtedly alter Man Utd’s transfer plans. Despite this, it is clear that some positions desperately need improving.

Central midfield is one such example. The pairing of Fred and Scott McTominay can be found lacking in big matches. Franck Kessie and Wilfred Ndidi are two potential solutions.

Another troublesome position has been right-back, as Aaron Wan Bissaka lacks attacking threat. England international Kieran Trippier is a target, and the 31-year-old wants a return to the Premier League too.

The new boss will also have to deal with the goalkeeper situation. Dean Henderson has failed to usurp David de Gea in net but still wants regular playing time.

CaughtOffside, citing reports in the Spanish press, claim that Man Utd could do away with both stars by bringing in Jan Oblak from Atletico.

The shot-stopper is up for grabs as he wishes to leave the Wanda Metropolitano in search of a new challenge. His ultimate goal is to win the Champions League, which he deems to be more attainable at either Man Utd or Chelsea.

Man Utd are looking to steal a march on their Premier League rivals by preparing a huge offer. They are ready to part with €80m for the Slovenia international, who has kept six clean sheets in 18 appearances this term.

Chelsea may not be willing to pay that much due to the brilliant form of Edouard Mendy.

Meanwhile, former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand thinks Erling Haaland should snub Man City and United.

He reckons the Norwegian goalscorer would be more effective under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. “I think he suits other teams better [than Man City],” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“If he goes to Liverpool that’s a devastating front three. I don’t think it’s as hard for him to adapt if he goes to Liverpool. It’s a different system.”

Haaland has a release clause in the region of £64m-68m which activates in June. However, a deal may cost upwards of £250m due to Mino Raiola’s agent fees.

