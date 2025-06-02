Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are increasingly confident of securing the signing of Bruno Fernandes this summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing how the failure to land Mo Salah from Liverpool has furthered their quest, while Manchester United appear to have decided on the man they want as the Portuguese’s replacement in midfield.

The midfielder has proved one of the most astute signings in the club’s recent history, with the Portuguese often sparing Manchester United‘s blushes and inspiring them to several results probably beyond their current capabilities. With a hugely impressive 184 goal contributions (98 scored, 86 assists) in his 290 appearances for the club, no other player has done as much as Fernandes to ensure the Red Devils have remained as competitive as possible during his five-and-a-half-year spell at Old Trafford.

However, a parting of ways between United and Fernandes this summer looks a genuine possibility with the midfielder admitting after their disappointing Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur that, while still committed to the cause, he would be open to moving on should the club sanction his sale.

And with United desperate to raise funds for their own summer rebuild, the loss of their inspirational skipper looks a growing a very real possibility with Al-Hilal preparing a somewhat outrageous salary package that would see his pay multiply to over £700,000 a week.

Furthermore, with mammoth fee likely to be presented to United, the player’s departure looks an increasing possibility, especially with Romano underlining just how determined Al-Hilal are in securing his signature and with the Saudi side willing to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to land the 30-year-old star.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Al Hilal are prepared to pay whatever it takes to Manchester United and whatever it takes to Bruno Fernandes. Al Hilal has been very clear. They want Fernandes.

“They consider Fernandes their top target since Neymar left. They wanted Mo Salah. Salah decided to stay [at Liverpool] and now Bruno has been seen internally as the perfect player for Al Hilal’s project.

“United will have conversations with the agent of the player to understand what can happen next. This week, more contacts are expected on this case.”

Bruno Fernandes: Scholes claims Man Utd can’t afford to reject offer

Romano’s views also tally with those of Ben Jacobs, and the journalist – well-connected in Saudi Arabia – also insists a move to Saudi Arabia looks likely with the United skipper currently discussing the switch with his family after a week of productive talks between the club and his agent.

“Al-Hilal now believe an agreement with Bruno Fernandes is close after a week of positive meetings. Fernandes is currently deliberating with his family,” Jacobs posted on X.

“A key factor in whether Fernandes agrees will be if the move is also right for his family. It will be more than just a football decision. Hilal want a final answer by Friday. No formal approach or bid yet to Manchester United, but Hilal’s belief is that a sale will be sanctioned if Fernandes asks to leave. #MUFC still insist they don’t want to sell their captain.”

Paul Scholes, meanwhile, insists the sale of Fernandes is simply something United cannot afford to turn down, with the money needed for their own rebuilding plans and with confusion lying over his best role in the side anyway.

“They are talking about £100m for him. Man Utd cannot say no to that,” Scholes began on Sky’s The Overlap.

“I know he has been brilliant and carried the team on his back, but where does he actually play, and what is his position? Do you see him as a number 10? Do you see him as a holding midfielder?

“He almost confuses the whole system. I mean, he has been brilliant, don’t get me wrong. But when you’re getting £100m for him, you snap your hands and take it.”

Meanwhile, United have reportedly already chosen their preferred replacement for Fernandes should the captain depart, with Portuguese outlet A Bola, claiming United recruitment chiefs have landed on Pedro Goncalves as their top pick to succeed his Portuguese compatriot.

They write that United are ‘considering a proposal’ to reunite Amorim with his former Sporting star, and with talks stalling on a new deal, Goncalves is intrigued by United’s interest and with his asking price now coming to light.

