Manchester United will assess the foot injury sustained by star defender Leny Yoro on Monday amid fears he could miss the Europa League final and with a BBC Sport reporter, a pundit and manager Ruben Amorim all speaking out.

The teenager moved to Old Trafford in the summer in a £52m deal from Lille, with add-ons taking the deal through the £60m mark. And while Manchester United celebrated beating Real Madrid to his signature, they did have to wait some time for the centre-half to make his debut, having picked up a foot injury in pre-season that forced him to miss the 21 matches of the season.

Since his debut, though, in December, Yoro has proved a vital component in the United side. He played a significant role in their march through to the Europa League final, which has, to this point, literally saved their season.

But with the Bilbao-staged showpiece just nine days away, United are seriously concerned their star defender will not be fit to play. He sustained an injury in Sunday’s rancid 2-0 home defeat against West Ham, which forced his exit from the field after 52 minutes. The young Frenchman was replaced by Victor Lindelof.

Now, former United defender has questioned whether Yoro’s season could now be over and, speaking with MUTV, is already fearing the worst ahead of the Europa League final.

Brown added: “Putting his shirt in his mouth and covering his eyes for 10 minutes means he’s thinking ahead. He might miss the final even if it’s not a big injury. Let’s hope it’s not, but if he is injured, he’d be a big miss. He’s been a great player and did better and better.”

The injury capped a thoroughly miserable afternoon for United, who lost at home to West Ham for the first time in 18 years and plunged to 16th in the Premier League – with Amorim himself even admitting that he may need to consider his position.

Leny Yoro injury to be assessed on Monday

United will allow Yoro’s injury to ease overnight before sending the player for a scan on Monday, with United’s medical team also eager to assess the 19-year-old’s condition.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone, though, did give supporters some hope he could make the plane with a hopeful update later in the day.

Writing on X, he provided an update as Yoro left the stadium: “Leny Yoro was not wearing a protective boot or using crutches as he left the stadium.”

Amorim, meanwhile, has also provided an update to the media.

He said: “We have to assess Leny in a better way tomorrow [Monday]. He felt something, but I think it could be a small thing.”

In referencing the broken metatarsal injury that sidelined him at the start of the campaign, the Portuguese boss added: “He had that problem at the beginning of the season. We hope it’s not too serious. I don’t want to say too much, but maybe it’s not a big deal.”

Man Utd round-up:

Yoro has played 31 times for United in all competitions, and it remains to be seen if Sunday’s loss will be his final game this season.

However, further down the line, an alarming report last week claimed the teenager now ‘regrets’ his decision to leave France for Old Trafford and amid shock claims that super-agent Jorge Mendes is exploring a move to a European super-power for the centre-half.

There are also fresh doubts emerging over Bruno Fernandes, with the report revealing the midfielder ‘concerned’ about a potential lack of European football next season, and therefore has a ‘strong temptation’ to accept a huge contract elsewhere should they lose to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday week.

In terms of incomings, Gary Neville has urged United to sign Denzel Dumfries, who’s been tearing up the Champions League with Inter Milan this season.

