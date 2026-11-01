Man Utd ‘going all out’ to sign Barcelona star in January after ‘completely broken relationship’

Manchester United are planning to raid Barcelona for defender Alejandro Balde after receiving a huge boost in their quest to bring him to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Balde was one of the left-backs that Man Utd considered signing in the summer transfer window.

However, the Spanish defender wanted to stay at Barcelona and felt that he could force his way into manager Hansi Flick’s team.

However, Balde has been nothing but a peripheral figure for Barcelona so far this season.

The left-back has played only 101 minutes in LaLiga and just 16 minutes in the Champions League for Barca this campaign.

On October 3, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd wanted to sign Balde on loan from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Sources have told that Barcelona are open to sending the 23-year-old out on a loan deal.

We understand that Balde, too, is willing to move to the Premier League, with the left-back fully aware that Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo are ahead of him in the pecking order at Barcelona when fit and available.

Bailey said: “Despite his current lack of form and limited opportunities at Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands there is a belief within United’s recruitment department that Balde has a high ceiling and could develop into a significant player if he can rediscover his best form.

“That makes the prospect of a loan particularly attractive, with United able to assess the defender in English football without immediately committing to a permanent deal.

“Manchester United have now been spoken to about a potential January loan deal, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club’s football department are considering the opportunity.

“United are therefore continuing to explore their options ahead of the January window, with Balde’s availability presenting a potential opportunity to strengthen at left-back.”

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 25,000 followers on X, has now reported that Michael Carrick’s Man Utd are going all in for Balde, whose relationship with manager Flick is said to be “completely broken”.

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Man Utd get Alejandro Balde boost

Jesus wrote on X at 8:16pm on October 30: “Despite the injury-related absences of Espart, Kounde, and Eric García, Hansi Flick still isn’t counting on Alejandro Balde.

“The German coach isn’t at all convinced by the full-back and isn’t including him in his plans.

“The player remains on the transfer list, and the door is wide open for his departure in the winter transfer window.

“Balde is deeply affected by this situation: he feels sidelined, perceives that Flick doesn’t count on him, and is really going through a tough time.”

Jesus added at 7:15pm on October 31: “The relationship between Hansi Flick and Alejandro Balde is completely broken and glacial.

“They barely speak to each other, and the player is relegated in training to secondary roles to patch up absences.

“In the face of what they consider total disrespect, Balde’s entourage now assumes that leaving in January is the best option.

“His stance has changed regarding what happened in the summer.

“Manchester United is 100% after the player and is going all out to close his signing this very winter.”

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