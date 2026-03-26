Manchester United are keen on Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde as they look to bring in a replacement for an exit-bound star, though we understand there is another exciting target on their radar.

Balde, 22, exploded onto the scene back in 2021 and is now an important part of Barcelona’s title-chasing squad, with the full-back making 34 appearances in all competitions this term.

The seven-time capped Spanish international isn’t a consistent starter for Barcelona, however, and speculation is growing that he could be on the move this summer.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd are among the sides considering a summer swoop for Balde, and have ‘enquired’ about his situation.

Manchester City and Aston Villa have also made contact for the left-back, which suggests the Premier League trio could battle for his signature.

Barcelona don’t want to sell Balde, and the player himself is reportedly happy at the Camp Nou, but it’s claimed that a ‘substantial financial offer’ could test their resolve.

While no other outlets have reported the ‘enquiry’ for Balde, we understand that a left-back signing is very possible for Man Utd this summer.

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Man Utd have another exciting left-back on their radar

Man Utd are exploring moves for left-backs as they anticipate the departure of Tyrell Malacia, who is out of contract at the season’s end and is not expected to be offered an extension.

Malacia, 26, has played just five minutes of Premier League football under interim manager Michael Carrick, but will still need replacing when he leaves via free agency.

The Red Devils are also keen to bring in more competition for Luke Shaw, who is has been consistent under Carrick but is notoriously injury prone.

A new addition at left-back would also allow Patrick Dorgu to play in a more advanced role, where he has shown promise.

Balde is reportedly a name on their radar, but sources indicate that Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies could emerge as an option for Man Utd this summer.

TEAMtalk correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an update yesterday (March 26) that Davies has been offered to a host of Premier League clubs.

Intermediaries have been actively sounding out potential interest, holding talks with Man Utd, Liverpool, and several other top English sides.

Despite the fact that the 25-year-old only signed a contract extension with the German giants in February, with his deal now running until 2030, his situation is coming under increasing scrutiny.

Latest Man Utd news: ‘Audacious’ Rashford swoop / Ex-player targeted

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Aston Villa are plotting an ‘audacious’ move for Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Man Utd at Barcelona.

Barca have the option to sign Rashford permanently for €30million (£26m, $34.6m) as per their loan agreement, but they are reluctant to pay that fee.

Rashford could therefore be up for grabs and Villa are said to view him as an alternative to Jadon Sancho, should they miss out on a permanent deal for him.

In other news, Man Utd are being linked with a move for former midfielder James Garner, despite the fact he’s just signed a contract extension with Everton.

Garner has been superb for the Toffees this season and he is reportedly on Man Utd’s shortlist as they look to add at least one new centre-mid.

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