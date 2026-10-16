Man Utd in dreamland as Hansi Flick tells Barcelona left-back to leave in ‘final meeting’

Manchester United have received a huge boost in their quest to bring Alejandro Balde to Old Trafford, with a journalist revealing what Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the left-back about his future.

Man Utd wanted to sign Balde from Barcelona in the summer transfer window, with Michael Carrick’s side on the hunt for a left-back at the time.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano said in late August that Barcelona were willing to sell Balde to Man Utd, but the Spanish champions were not looking to send the left-back on loan.

In the end, Balde stayed at Barcelona, with Man Utd not signing a left-back.

However, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, remain keen on a 2027 deal for Balde, with the Premier League giants still aiming to add a new left-back to the squad.

On October 3, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd remain interested in Balde.

Bailey said: “Despite his current lack of form and limited opportunities at Barcelona, TEAMtalk understands there is a belief within United’s recruitment department that Balde has a high ceiling and could develop into a significant player if he can rediscover his best form.

“That makes the prospect of a loan particularly attractive, with United able to assess the defender in English football without immediately committing to a permanent deal.

“Manchester United have now been spoken to about a potential January loan deal, with TEAMtalk understanding that the club’s football department are considering the opportunity.”

We also reported earlier this month that Barcelona are ready to let Balde leave on loan in the January transfer window.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the 22-year-old Spanish left-back to leave in “a final meeting”.

Spanish journalist Juan Jesus, who has over 24,000 followers on X, has revealed that Flick has made it clear to Balde that he is behind Xavi Espart and Joao Cancelo in the pecking order and has noted Man Utd’s interest in the youngster.

Flick’s directly telling Balde to leave is great news for Man Utd in their quest to sign the 22-year-old.

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Hansi Flick tells Alejandro Balde to leave Barcelona

Jesus wrote on X at 10:51am on October 16: “Alejandro Balde’s departure is practically sealed following a final meeting with Hansi Flick in recent days.

“The coach has made it clear to him that, with the competition (Xavi Esprt, Cancelo.), it will be very difficult for him to get consistent playing time and that, for the good of his career, the best thing is for him to start considering an exit.

“The meeting ended with a very emotional and deeply affected Balde, saddened at having to leave the club of his dreams.

“Several clubs are interested, especially Manchester United, which could make a move as early as this winter.”

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