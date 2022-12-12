Ten Hag gunning for Man Utd signing of Spain World Cup star after Red Devils man linked with huge transfer

Erik ten Hag reportedly hopes Manchester United can sign a Spain World Cup player from Barcelona after one of his current starters was tipped to leave for Europe.

Spain went into the World Cup with high hopes after being drawn in a group with Germany, Japan and Costa Rica. While Germany represent an obvious threat, many would have predicted Spain to go through alongside Hansi Flick’s team.

However, things did not work out this way. Japan caused a huge shock by finishing top of Group E, following victories over Germany and Spain. And Spain had to settle for second place, going through ahead of Germany on goal difference.

Spain, then managed by Luis Enrique, met Morocco in the last 16. And following a 0-0 draw after extra time, they were beaten 3-0 on penalties.

Enrique was left embarrassed by the poor World Cup showing and stepped down soon afterwards. Spain U21 boss Luis de la Fuente has replaced him.

The Spain players have been left licking their wounds after the round of 16 defeat. They will return to their respective clubs knowing they could, and should, have done far better.

One player who was a surprise inclusion in Enrique’s squad is 19-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde. He was called up to the group following an injury to Valencia captain Jose Gaya shortly before the World Cup began.

Balde, who plays for Barcelona at club level, appeared in all four of Spain’s matches, either starting or coming off the bench. While he did not set the tournament alight, his exciting development has put some major clubs on alert.

Barcelona man admits to Man Utd desire

And on November 27, Balde admitted that other than Barca, he would like to play for Man Utd.

As per Sports Mole, who cite Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Ten Hag wants Man Utd to go all out for Balde.

The Red Devils are aware of Barca’s precarious situation when it comes to their player. His contract expires in summer 2024 and there is a chance he could opt against extending it to achieve a transfer.

Barca are engaging in contract talks with Balde’s agent, Jorge Mendes. But they are apparently being prevented from offering him a big pay rise due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Man Utd believe next year could be a good time to strike and capture Balde. However, they will have to fend off Paris Saint-Germain to do so. That’s because Christophe Galtier’s side also hold an interest in the teenager.

Alejandro Balde might replace Luke Shaw

Should Man Utd win the race for Balde, then he could arrive at Old Trafford as Luke Shaw’s replacement. The Englishman has recently been linked with a shock move to Barca. This is because his deal expires at the end of the campaign and Barca hope to engineer a cheap transfer.

Therefore, Balde and Shaw could go in opposite directions in 2023. Although, there is no talk of a swap deal as things stand.

Man Utd letting Shaw go and bringing in Balde would be a risky strategy. Balde clearly has great potential, but he is inexperienced.

Ten Hag has loaned out Alex Telles to Sevilla and signed Tyrell Malacia, who is 23. So should Telles and Shaw depart Man Utd, Ten Hag would have no experienced left-back in his ranks.

Balde and Malacia are great options for the future. But if Man Utd want immediate success, they need to keep players like Shaw in their squad, at least for the next few years.

Meanwhile, Man Utd and Arsenal have reportedly set their preference for how they would like to sign a Chelsea winger.