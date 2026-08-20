Alejandro Balde reaches decision on joining Man Utd from Barcelona after Newcastle retain Lewis Hall

Manchester United have called about the potential signing of Alejandro Balde after realising Newcastle won’t sell Lewis Hall, and the Barcelona left-back has reached a decision on whether or not to join.

Man Utd are primed to complete their midfield rebuild with the acquisition of Carlos Baleba from Brighton. Personal terms are in place, and the Red Devils are working on a decisive second bid which TEAMtalk understands will be worth around £70m.

Once Baleba joins, it’ll be full steam ahead for a new left-back to compete with and eventually replace Luke Shaw.

Man Utd’s top target throughout the summer has been Lewis Hall at Newcastle. The 21-year-old is on board with making the switch, though convincing Newcastle to sell was always likely to prove difficult after the Magpies already waved goodbye to Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

And according to journalist, Sam Cohen, Newcastle are now in talks with Hall regarding a new contract, a pay rise, and a role in the leadership team.

Cohen wrote on X: ‘Lewis Hall is in discussions with Newcastle over a new contract amid interest from Manchester United.

‘Talks centre around improved terms. Hall has also been offered a role within the leadership team under new manager Matthias Jaissle.

‘Manchester United have been told he’s not for sale.’

Newcastle succeed in retaining Lewis Hall

TEAMtalk originally broke news of Newcastle completely ruling out Hall’s sale back on August 4.

And on Thursday afternoon, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed Hall will now stay with the Magpies.

Discussing Man Utd’s interest in the player, Romano stated on his YouTube channel: “They wanted Lewis Hall, but it was not possible to proceed because Newcastle don’t want to sell the player.”

With the Hall avenue closed for Man Utd, and Mikel Arteta confirming Myles Lewis-Skelly isn’t leaving Arsenal, INEOS must look elsewhere.

Man Utd have been linked with Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge) and Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander), but per Romano, they have a much bigger prize in mind.

When reporting on YouTube, he revealed Man Utd have made a call to the agent of Barcelona left-back, Alejandro Balde.

However, the Red Devils face an uphill struggle to get this deal for the 22-year-old over the line, not least because Balde has no intention of leaving Barcelona.

There is, however, one way in which his mind could be changed…

Fabrizio Romano on Alejandro Balde to Man Utd

Romano explained: “Manchester United made a call to Jorge Mendes, the agent of Alejandro Balde to understand the situation of the Spanish left-back at Barcelona.

“Today Jorge Mendes has arrived in Barcelona to discuss especially about exits. He was there for Joao Cancelo arrival but not only.

“Marc Casado for example is a client of Jorge Mendes and they have to decide about his next destination because he’s living in Barcelona and Alejandro Balde… what’s the situation?

“Barcelona and Balde share a great relationship, Balde is a Barca boy. Balde, in principle, doesn’t want to leave Barcelona.

“Balde would go only if it’s Barcelona telling Balde, ‘Okay you can go, we can sell you’, but Balde in principle wants to stay with Barcelona and continue with Barcelona.

“Then we have to see what happens because in case of big proposal I don’t know what can happen.

“For sure what I can mention is that there is a conversation that took place between Man United and Jorge Mendes to understand the situation around the boy.

“So let’s see what’s going to happen there, let’s see if Man Utd decide to go for him. There are more options, also cheaper obviously because Balde would be expensive.

“But this is just something behind the scenes to let you know how sometimes there are opportunities, how there are possibilities and how Manchester United are looking for that position.”

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