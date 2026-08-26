Alejandro Balde has informed Barcelona whether or not he intends to join Manchester United, and Fabrizio Romano has revealed what happens next.

Man Utd are adamant they’ll sign a left-back in the remainder of the summer transfer window. Carlos Baleba’s arrival has completed the midfield rebuild, with attention now fixed on adding a left-back to compete with and eventually replace Luke Shaw.

United’s top target is Lewis Hall up at Newcastle, though the Magpies aren’t selling in this window at least.

As such, calls have been made to super agent, Jorge Mendes, regarding Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde.

ESPN stated Man Utd’s ideal aim is to loan Balde, with the deal containing an option – not an obligation – to buy.

As such, the overarching plan would appear to be sign Balde now before moving for Hall on a permanent deal next summer.

If Balde proves an instant hit during his loan, he could be signed outright, thus removing the need to move for the more expensive Hall 12 months from now.

However, luring Balde to Old Trafford looks a difficult undertaking, with all sources and reports over the last few days insisting his preference is to remain with Barcelona.

The LaLiga champions would be willing to sell the left-back, though only if receiving an offer too good to refuse.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, verified claims Hansi Flick was primed to hold a face-to-face meeting with Balde to iron out his future.

And according to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, that meeting may have just happened, with Balde personally stressing he wishes to stay at the Camp Nou.

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Alejandro Balde chooses to stay at Barcelona

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Alejandro Balde has informed Barcelona about his desire to STAY at the club and compete for a spot.

‘His intention is clear; decision up to the club after exploring sale.

‘Only a big proposal from a top club can change the scenario from now to Deadline Day.’

What’s more, Barca boss Flick has subsequently confirmed Balde has been recalled into his squad for Thursday’s LaLiga clash with Athletic Bilbao.

“Alejandro Balde is part of the squad for tomorrow,” said Flick. “I’ve spoken with him, and the important thing is that he’s fully committed to us. He’s 22 years old and very young; he has potential.”

As such, there is scope for Man Utd to strike a club-to-club agreement with Barcelona. But if Balde refuses to play ball and agree personal terms with Man Utd, a club-to-club agreement won’t result in the transfer being made.

An alternative to both Hall and Balde on Man Utd’s radar is Jorge Salinas at Racing Santander.

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