Man Utd reignite late left-back signing bid as complete U-turn made over Barcelona swoop

Manchester United are making a late push to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde on deadline day, according to Spanish reporter Gerard Romero, having previously decided to end their interest.

Having completed their midfield rebuild over the summer, following the captures of Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, United’s focus over the last week or so has been adding another left-back and potentially a striker for Michael Carrick.

Despite Luke Shaw playing every Premier League game last season, Man Utd still want more strength in depth in the position, while also hoping to add a natural heir for the England international.

After discovering that Newcastle were refusing to budge over the sale of the highly-rated Lewis Hall, the Red Devils switched their focus to Barca star Balde instead.

Balde was an unused substitute for Barcelona in their 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday night, and has been heavily linked with a Camp Nou exit after finding himself falling down the pecking order under Hansi Flick.

The Spanish giants are keen to offload the player but have been insisting on a permanent transfer of around €40million (£34m), a figure which put United off as they chase a loan deal instead.

However, according to Romero, writing for Jigantes FC, United have ‘reignited their interest in recent hours’ to ‘try and convince the player to make the switch to Old Trafford before the 11pm deadline tonight’.

Up until now, the Spanish full-back has decided to stay put and fight for his place under Flick, but a lack of game time could potentially convince him to move on in the final hours of the window.

While a deal still has to be considered unlikely at this stage, United could still push to get it over the line and ultimately provide stronger competition for Shaw this season.

Man Utd pushing to sign top Leicester talent

Meanwhile, a report from Sky Sports claims that United are also pushing to get a deal over the line for Leicester City prospect Louis Page.

The two clubs are in talks over a deal to see the 18-year-old midfielder move to Old Trafford, with suggestions that he could then return to the King Power Stadium on a season-long loan back, before becoming part of United’s first-team squad next summer.

A deal is expected to cost in excess of £10m for the teenager should an agreement be found, but there is a race against time to get a deal over the line – given that the Foxes are due to face Plymouth in a League One clash on Tuesday evening.

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