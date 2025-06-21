Manchester United have reportedly slashed their £70million asking price for Alejandro Garnacho in a move to force through a quicker exit, as a switch to a Premier League rival looks increasingly likely.

The Argentine attacker fell completely out of favour with Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim towards the end of last season, with the final straw coming after he started the Europa League showpiece against Tottenham in Bilbao on the bench.

Speaking after the match, Garnacho said: “Up until the final I played every round helping the team, and today I play 20 minutes, I don’t know.

“The final will influence [my decision] but the whole season, the situation of the club. I’m going to try to enjoy the summer and see what happens afterwards.”

His future was then further thrown into doubt after his brother Robert’s post on Instagram, when he added: “Working as no-one else, helping every round, coming from two goals in the last two finals, just to be on the pitch for 19 mins and get thrown under the bus.

After interest from the likes of Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Milan and Bayer Leverkusen, it’s since emerged that Garnacho’s preference is to remain in the Premier League in a move that will see Man Utd have to lower their asking price, according to GiveMeSport.

The report states that Garnacho is determined to prove himself in English football and prove Amorim wrong in the process, but that facilitating a move to a Premier League rival will end up costing the Red Devils when it comes to have much they can recoup for the 20-year-old.

Indeed, GiveMeSport adds that may be forced to lower their £70m (€82m / $94m) valuation down to as low as £40m (€47m/ $54m), which is £10m less than TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti previously confirmed they would be willing to accept.

Which Premier League clubs are chasing Garnacho?

The likes of Chelsea and Aston Villa have previously been reported as holding an interest in Garnacho, while Arsenal were mentioned early in the chase for his signature after it emerged his future was in doubt.

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is a big fan of Garnacho’s, although the Stamford Bridge outfit’s chase for Dortmund star Jamie Gittens could ultimately end up scuppering a switch to west London.

Arsenal’s interest is believed to be more of a passing one as they weigh up the possibility of playing Garnacho on the left of their attack, with Bukayo Saka a nailed-down starter on the right.

Meanwhile, Villa are understood to be weighing up another raid on Man Utd after experiencing success with their Marcus Rashford loan in the second half of last season.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a move to an English rival is on for Garnacho, stating on X recently: “Alejandro Garnacho’s priority is to stay in Premier League while he’s set to leave Man United this summer.

“Despite Bayer Leverkusen interest and Ten Hag’s appreciation, the deal looks complicated and Premier League is the player’s first choice.”

Garnacho joined United as a 16-year-old from Atletico Madrid and quickly broke through into the first team, scoring important goals for Ten Hag’s Red Devils and becoming a permanent fixture in the side by 2023.

However, the winger’s Old Trafford career has quickly turned sour under Amorim, who favoured the likes of Amad Diallo and Mason Mount over the Argentine as the 2-24/25 campaign drew to a close.

It now just remains to be seen whether any of the clubs named above are willing to fork out United’s lower asking price for Garancho in the remainder of the summer window.

