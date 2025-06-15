Alejandro Garnacho is set to leave Manchester United and the winger’s preference for where he plays next has been confirmed.

Man Utd fully intend to offload Garnacho this summer. The Argentina international is among three other high profile forwards the club aim to sell to generate capital for new signings. The others are Marcus Rashford, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Garnacho’s attitude came under the microscope during the last six months of the season. He described United’s campaign as “s***” following the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham and a number of ill-advised social media posts from he and his entourage have not gone down well at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, Garnacho was actually Man Utd’s second most effective player from an offensive standpoint last term, behind only Bruno Fernandes.

Despite being just 20 years of age, Garnacho racked up 21 goal contributions (11 goals, 10 assists) across all competitions.

Accordingly, there is no shortage of interest in Garnacho, with Napoli, AC Milan, Bayer Leverkusen and Atletico Madrid all circling.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now revealed where Garnacho wants to play next season and it makes grim reading for the aforementioned sides.

“Alejandro Garnacho’s priority is to stay in Premier League while he’s set to leave Man United this summer” wrote Romano on X.

“Despite Bayer Leverkusen interest and Ten Hag’s appreciation, the deal looks complicated and Premier League is the player’s first choice.”

Three options in Premier League

Chelsea looked into a deal for Garnacho in January, though failure to shift Christopher Nkunku meant the Blues did not act.

Chelsea are still firm admirers of the winger but are now prioritising a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens instead.

Enzo Maresca’s side bid €50m for the Englishman last week. Dortmund rejected the offer, though Chelsea intend to try again.

Elsewhere, journalist Gaston Edul – a highly respected source on Argentine players – recently claimed Arsenal had enquired into signing Garnacho.

The Gunners are on the hunt for a new striker and left winger this summer, with Garnacho obviously ticking the latter category.

Finally, Aston Villa are understood to be weighing up another raid on Man Utd after experiencing success with their Marcus Rashford loan in the second half of last season.

Regarding cost, reports continue to differ on how much it will take to prise Garnacho out of Old Trafford.

Some have claimed a figure as low as £50m can seal a deal, while others have pointed to a loftier £70m valuation.

Given Garnacho is classified as a homegrown player at Old Trafford, the proceeds from his sale will be logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance United’s spending power.

