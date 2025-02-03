Manchester United have made a definitive decision on the future of Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Chelsea, with trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano revealing whether head coach Ruben Amorim plans to bring in any more players before the transfer window closes on Monday night.

Chelsea have been keen on Garnacho, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reporting on January 31 that a late swap deal involving the Man Utd winger and Christopher Nkunku was possible. While the Red Devils were interested in the 27-year-old France international forward, the Blues saw the chance to secure the services of the 20-year-old Argentina international winger too good to turn down.

However, Man Utd have now decided that they will not part company with Garnacho on transfer deadline day.

Fabrizio Romano has reported on X that Man Utd have made the final call on the immediate future of Garnacho and have decided to keep him.

The Italian journalist has also claimed that the Red Devils do not plan to make any more signings in the transfer window.

Romano wrote on X: “Manchester United’s current stance is clear: NO more incomings are planned on Deadline Day.

“Dorgu, Heaven, Diego Leon set to be the January signings for Man United — deal for Nkunku/Bailey were never close.

“Alejandro Garnacho set to stay, internal decision has been made.”

Another reliable journalist, Simon Stone of the BBC, has also reported on X that Man Utd are not going to make any more signings.

Stone wrote: “Pretty sure now @ManUtd won’t be signing anyone today. Their PSR position made it pretty difficult to buy anyone without selling someone for a profit and loan market was assessed but in the end there are no deals.”

What Amorim said about Garnacho last week

Man Utd’s decision to keep Garnacho at least until the end of the season should not come as a surprise.

TEAMtalk understands that the Man Utd board were reluctantly willing to sell the winger for £70million because of PSR reasons, but Amorim made it clear last week that he wanted him to stay.

The Man Utd head coach highlighted the fact that the 20-year-old was part of the academy before breaking into the first team.

Amorim said: “I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho. The focus is that we have to improve our academy. And you have to bring more [through].

“That is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage of. The players that come from their academies. To play, to feel the shirt, but also to sell them. So our focus is to bring more [through].”

Latest Man Utd news: Malacia exit, Rashford verdict

While Man Utd are not going to bring in any more players in the transfer window, they are about to let go of one.

Reports this evening are claiming that Tyrell Malacia is leaving Man Utd on a loan deal.

The 25-year-old Netherlands international left-back is about to join Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for the rest of the season.

While there was interest from Benfica in Malacia, it is PSV who are now leading the race for the Netherlands international.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have missed out on the signing of Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

The Red Devils were among the clubs who were actively trying to get a loan deal done for the French striker, but he has decided to move to Tottenham until the end of the season.

One player who has already left Man Utd is Marcus Rashford. The England international forward has joined Aston Villa on loan.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has backed Rashford to flourish at Villa, who have the option to make the England international forward’s loan deal permanent for £40million in the summer of 2025.

The former Liverpool star said: “I think it’s a good move for Rashford. There was talk of some of the biggest clubs in Europe buying him – I never saw that.

“But there’s no doubt Aston Villa are one of the biggest clubs in this country and they’ve got a fantastic manager. And Unai Emery does get the best out of players more often than not. So it’s a decent move.”

