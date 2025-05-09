Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is willing to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals the Red Devils’ stance on selling the youngster.

Garnacho is one of the best young players in the world and has been on the books of Man Utd since 2020. The Argentina international winger is part of the Red Devils’ first team and has scored 26 goals and given 22 assists in 141 appearances for the Premier League club so far in his career.

Erik ten Hag rated Garnacho highly, with the then-Man Utd manager describing the youngster in The Guardian in August 2024 as someone with ‘X-factor’ who ‘has the potential’ to ‘become a world-class player’

Current Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim has also spoken highly of Garnacho this season, noting in The Independent in January 2025 that he has “changed” and is “improving”.

However, just like in the January transfer window, there is a chance that Garnacho could leave Man Utd this summer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on April 17 that Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are interested in Garnacho.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has now also reported Chelsea’s desire to sign the winger, adding that the Man Utd star himself is willing to swap Old Trafford for Stamford Bridge.

Bailey told The Chelsea Chronicle: “Garnacho is very much still on Chelsea’s radar – they are looking for someone to operate from that left side and they have done work on a lot of names. I am told that the three at the top of their list are currently Jamie Gittens, Nico Williams and Garnacho.

“Williams is tough and to be honest I think as it stands is unlikely to come to England and if he does, am not sure Chelsea are top of his list. Gittens is different, we know Chelsea are working on him, we know they are in talks and trying to do something, but they are not alone with Arsenal also in the mix.

“And Chelsea are not set on one target and Garnacho is someone they like a lot, they tried to sign him in January. They know the player is keen on the move. And he is a huge talent, they think he would be a good fit. He seems to have been around forever but he is still just 20.

“Can you imagine a Garnacho, Palmer and Estevao trio behind their striker… Chelsea’s hierarchy clearly can.”

Man Utd stance on selling Alejandro Garnacho – sources

Garnacho has been around for a while, but the Man Utd winger is still only 20 and has a bright future ahead of him.

The Argentina international has scored 11 goals and given 10 assists in 55 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

While Garnacho needs to be more consistent, there is also an awareness at Man Utd that he has huge potential and is still developing his game.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Man Utd will not actively try to sell Garnacho in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, who have reached the final of the Europa League this season, will not push Garnacho out.

However, if Man Utd receive offers of £70million and more, then they will consider cashing in on the winger.

