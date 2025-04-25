Matheus Cunha could be the first new arrival at Man Utd this summer

A top Manchester United attacker is very likely to leave if Matheus Cunha joins Ruben Amorim’s team, according to a report that has revealed the stunning swap deal that the Red Devils are planning.

One area that Man Utd are desperate to strengthen in the summer transfer window is in attack. Rasmus Hojlund is only 22 and has failed to demonstrate that he can be a prolific goalscorer in the Premier League, while Joshua Zirkzee is not a natural number nine.

Wolves forward Cunha is not a natural striker either, but his impressive performances in front of goal this season have led Man Utd to consider him as a serious option in the summer transfer window.

The Brazil international forward has scored 14 goals and given four assists in 28 appearances for Wolves in the Premier League this season.

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs reported on April 18 that Man Utd are keen on securing the services of Cunha in the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian media reported this week that Man Utd have reached an agreement with Cunha and are ready to pay his release clause of £62.5million, although The Athletic journalist, David Ornstein, has noted that nothing has been finalised.

GiveMeSport has also revealed that Amorim is keen on working with Cunha at Man Utd and has claimed that the Brazilian’s arrival at Old Trafford could spell the end of Alejandro Garnacho, who was described as “the real deal” by former Red Devils star Rio Ferdinand on TNT Sports in November 2023.

The report has noted that ‘Garnacho is not interested in remaining at Old Trafford if he falls down the pecking order and is increasingly likely to seek a summer departure’ should Cunha complete a move.

Man Utd are willing to sell the Argentina international winger, who was described as “a real devastating threat” by Ferdinand on TNT Sports in April 2025.

‘Garnacho has come to terms with the fact that Cunha is poised to take one of the No.10 roles if he arrives at Manchester United from Wolves in the coming months, GMS sources have learned, and that would convince him to attempt to take his career in a different direction as soon as possible,’ notes the report in GMS.

Man Utd target Garnacho – Osimhen swap deal

Garnacho’s desire to leave Man Utd should Cunha join the club could be beneficial to Amorim’s quest to sign a top-quality striker.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd want to sign Victor Osimhen this summer.

Described as a “world-class striker” by former Man Utd and Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho in December 2023, Osimhen is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli until the end of the season.

GMS has revealed that with Napoli interested in Garnacho, ‘there is a serious possibility’ that Man Utd could use him to sign Osimhen in a swap deal.

Napoli showed interest in a January deal for the 20-year-old winger and made a bid of £50million plus add-ons for the youngster.

However, Man Utd demanded £70m for Garnacho, and Napoli could not afford it.

However, the Italian club are still interested in the winger and have been keeping tabs on his situation.

