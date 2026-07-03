Chelsea are ready to sanction the sale of Alejandro Garnacho to Roma, and the potential transfer could result in a big double boost for Manchester United, as another former star, Mason Greenwood, is also a key target for the Serie A side.

Garnacho, 21, left Man Utd to join Chelsea for a fee of around £40million last summer, but he has failed to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

He scored just one Premier League goal for Chelsea in 2025/26 and by the end of the campaign found himself out of the starting XI.

With Xabi Alonso now appointed Blues manager, his future looks increasingly uncertain. A report from Chelsea-centric journalist Si Phillips revealed earlier this week how the London side are actively looking to sell Garnacho.

“Chelsea are preparing to shop winger Alejandro Garnacho around to clubs this summer,” Phillips reported.

“Chelsea have been disappointed with the season Garnacho has had, and the belief is that it will be best for all parties if they now move him on.”

Now, according to Italian journalist Alfredo Pudella, Roma are seriously considering a swoop for the Argentine international.

For Man Utd, any sale would come as a boost in a financial sense, as they included a 10 per cent sell-on clause when approving his move to Chelsea a year ago.

If he’s moved on for £40m as other reports have suggested he might, Man Utd would be in line to receive another £4m.

“#Garnacho: the #Roma poll is confirmed. For now, just like this, stop. The profile is very much liked. #Chelsea will decide (not in these days) whether to loan him out or transfer him,” Pedulla posted on X.

“Roma might be open to any solution. Garnacho plays on the left, he shouldn’t be confused with any potential developments for #Greenwood”.

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Roma eyeing two ex-Man Utd attackers

As mentioned by Pedulla, Roma are also plotting a move for ex-Man Utd man Greenwood. His signing would be even better news for the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed last month how Roma are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old, who has notched 48 goals in 81 appearances for Marseille.

The Red Devils inserted a lucrative 40 per cent sell-on clause when they allowed Greenwood to leave Old Trafford in 2024 for just over £26.7million (€30m, $35m).

Sources have confirmed they are actively monitoring the situation as interest in Greenwood intensifies across Europe.

Roma have emerged as the frontrunners and are understood to be ready to offer in excess of €50million (£43m, $57m) as they look to secure one of the most prolific forwards currently operating outside Europe’s elite clubs.

This 40 per cent only applies to profit made by Marseille on Greenwood, however.

A £43m sale would represent £16.3m of profit for Marseille, but roughly £6.5million would go to Man Utd due to their sell-on clause.

With this in mind, a Roma double signing of Greenwood and Garnacho could lead to Man Utd getting a very handy windfall of around £10m – perfect timing as INEOS look to invest in Michael Carrick’s squad further this summer.

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