Manchester United are reportedly willing to let go of a very promising young player to facilitate a move for a defender Ruben Amorim wants to bring to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

United are having a torrid season, with Amorim struggling to get the best out of the current group of players. The Red Devils were in bad shape under Erik ten Hag, and his successor has failed to do a great deal to appease the fans.

Man Utd are only seven points above the Premier League relegation zone. While it is unlikely that the Red Devils will end up in the Championship next season, it is hard to see them get into the European places.

Amorim is still getting to know his players and the team, and one of the areas he has identified to strengthen in the January transfer window is left-back.

With Luke Shaw often injured and Tyrell Malacia not always doing well, Man Utd need a left-back. Earlier this week, there was a report claiming that the Premier League club were ready to make an approach for Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes. Amorim personally gave the go-ahead for INEOS to sign the 22-year-old Portugal international.

The Independent journalist Miguel Delaney has now given an update on the situation. According to Delaney, United are in talks with PSG over a deal for Mendes and have mentioned Garnacho as a player they would be willing to include to facilitate a move.

While Man Utd value Kobbie Mainoo at £100m, they are not going to ask that much for Garnacho.

Delaney wrote in his Reading the Game email newsletter: “Chelsea do indeed have interest in Kobbie Mainoo, but his preference is naturally to stay at Manchester United. It would take a huge fee, close to £100m, to test that.

“The asking price for Alejandro Garnacho isn’t quite so high, with the player having been mentioned in talks between United and Paris Saint-Germain over Nuno Mendes. The Old Trafford club are a way off his fee and wages, unless they sell of course.”

READ NEXT

➡️ Biggest problem for Rashford and Garnacho at Man Utd named, with Amorim partly to blame

Alejandro Garnacho’s stance on Man Utd future

While it seems that Man Utd are open to offloading Garnacho, the electric attacker, who is capable of scoring outstanding goals, himself is reportedly ready to part ways with the Premier League giants.

The Daily Star has reported that the winger has “become increasingly frustrated” at his lack of starts for United since Ruben Amorim was appointed the manager in November.

Man Utd are looking to make a number of signings in the summer of 2025, and one of them is Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

Garnacho could be one of the players that the Premier League club decide to offload to raise funds.

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford to Arsenal, Casemiro exit

One of the players Man Utd are keen on getting rid of is Marcus Rashford. The forward has fallen down the pecking order under Amorim and is having a poor season.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Englishman. A reporter has claimed that the Gunners have made contact to bring Rashford to the Emirates Stadium in the middle of the season.

United reportedly value Rashford at £25m. West Ham United have also shown interest in the 27-year-old.

Another player who could leave Man Utd in the January transfer window is Casemiro. The Brazilian defensive midfielder has not been at his best since his move from Real Madrid in 2022.

Casemiro has reportedly decided to leave United for a club in the Saudi Pro League. However, it is not clear which team in Saudi Arabia he will move to this month.

In terms of incomings, United’s plan to bring in Nuno Mendes could be scuppered by Chelsea. The Blues are showing interest in the 22-year-old left-back.

Paris Saint-Germain are open to offloading the youngster in the middle of the season as he does not feature in head coach Luis Enrique’s plans.

STATS: Alejandro Garnacho under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim