Alejandro Garnacho picks winner from Chelsea and Napoli after Man Utd sacrifice to speed up sale

Alejandro Garnacho has a clear preference on which of Chelsea and Napoli he wants to join, while Manchester United have relaxed their demands in an effort to speed up a sale.

Garnacho has emerged as a player Man Utd are willing to sell in order to fund critical new arrivals this month. Man Utd aren’t actively pushing the 20-year-old winger out, though they will sell if their demands are met.

The Red Devils originally set their stall out at £60m. As a homegrown player, the proceeds from Garnacho’s sale would represent ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance United’s spending power.

But with over two third of the winter window already passed, United are up against the clock to secure a big sale to fund new signings, such as Patrick Dorgu of Lecce.

As such, Sky Italia reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, recently claimed Man Utd have reduced their asking price down to £55m.

That has brought a deal a touch closer to Napoli who have already seen a bid just north of £40m rejected.

Napoli’s interest stems from requiring a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who was sold to PSG for £59m.

However, Napoli remain reluctant to match United’s asking price even after it was slashed to £55m.

As such, the door has swung wide open for Garnacho’s other confirmed suitor, Chelsea, who it’s now emerged are the player’s favoured destination too.

According to ultra-reliable Argentine journalist, Gaston Edul, Garnacho would prefer to remain in the Premier League if he leaves Man Utd. For obvious reasons that gives Chelsea a significant advantage over Napoli.

“Alejandro Garnacho prefers to continue playing in the Premier League,” wrote Edul. “Chelsea want him but have to make an offer.”

But according to a fresh update from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea might be about to make their move…

Chelsea to make concrete Alejandro Garnacho move?

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided the latest on Garnacho’s future.

Chelsea are said to be considering making a formal bid in the coming days, while Napoli have already ramped up a move for a worthy alternative.

As such, and with Garnacho favouring Chelsea and Man Utd slightly lowering their demands, a move does appear to be there for the making if Chelsea desire it.

“Chelsea are still considering a bid for Alejandro Garnacho,” said Romano. “From what I’m told Chelsea are discussing internally, but Chelsea are really considering Garnacho.

“He’s one of several names in the list, from what I’m told Chelsea love Jamie Gittens at Borussia Dortmund, but it’s more unlikely they’ll open the doors to a January exit, so seems really difficult.

“Alejandro Garnacho is a concrete possibility for Chelsea. So now internal discussions ongoing and they’re considering making a bid for the player in the next days.”

Regarding Napoli specifically, Romano added: “Napoli remain in contact with Man Utd for Garnacho in case the situation changes financially on United’s side.

“But Napoli are not just there watching the situation and not moving. Napoli have other options and they’ve made contact with Borussia Dortmund for Karim Adeyemi.

“My understanding is there’s already been a direct approach and Napoli want to make a bid.

“They will do that as soon as they have the green light from the player on personal terms.”

Romano concluded by declaring Dortmund are “quite open to selling Adeyemi if they receive a good proposal.”

Latest Man Utd news – Second Dorgu bid, Rashford issues, Casemiro stalemate

In other news, Man Utd are readying an improved bid for Patrick Dorgu.

United’s imminent second bid is not expected to meet Lecce’s €40m valuation, though there is growing hope it will be accepted nevertheless.

Elsewhere, three issues that are holding up Marcus Rashford’s proposed move to Barcelona have emerged.

Finally, Caught Offside claim Man Utd are under pressure to slash their £30m asking price for Casemiro.

With links to Turkish powerhouse Besiktas shut down, the only viable exit route is Saudi Arabia.

But with even the Saudi sides baulking at a £30m asking price, United may have to swallow their pride and accept a much reduced fee if they’re to successfully offload their highest earner (£350,000-a-week) before the February 3 deadline.