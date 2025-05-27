‘No place’ for ‘fed up’ Man Utd star at Real Madrid after ‘irreversible’ decision

A top Manchester United player has suffered a blow in his pursuit of a dream move to Real Madrid, according to a report, but a shock link with Erik ten Has has emerged.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but both have endured disappointing campaigns. While Los Blancos clinched the FIFA Intercontinental Cup, they could not win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey. As for the Red Devils, Ruben Amorim’s side finished as low as 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

One of the fallouts from the Europa League final was the damaged relationship between Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho did not start the final in Bilbao, and after the game, the Man Utd winger criticised Amorim for his decision.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 22 that Garnacho is open to leaving Man Utd, with Chelsea among the clubs keen on him.

The Man Utd head coach has since told Garnacho that he is free to leave in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish media reported last week that Garnacho’s dream club is Madrid, with the winger having already asked his agent to get him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report noted that the 20-year-old winger is ‘fed up’ with Amorim and ‘wants to sign for Real Madrid’.

BolaVip has now brought an update on the situation, claiming that ‘there would be no place’ for Garnacho at Madrid.

The report has noted that Madrid have Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Arda Guler and Endrick as part of their attacking unit, so Los Blancos have no need to bring in Garnacho.

It has been claimed that the situation between Amorim and Garnacho is ‘now irreversible’, with the forward exploring new opportunities.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Erik ten Hag a shock option for Alejandro Garnacho

While the door to Madrid has closed for Garnacho, a move to Germany and work under Ten Hag again has been mooted as an option.

According to BolaVip, Bayer are among the list of potential destinations for the Argentina international winger.

Ten Hag has just been appointed the new manager of Bayer following the departure of Xabi Alonso to Madrid.

The Dutch manager knows Garnacho from his time at Man Utd and rates him highly.

The Guardian quoted Ten Hag as saying about Garnacho in August 2024: “You go very quickly [to put this] – world-class player: he has to go a long way.

“He has high potential, he showed last season he can contribute and be a starting player.

“To make the jump and become a world-class player it starts with very hard work. That brought him to where he is now and that will bring him to that world-class player, I agree he has the potential.

“Every club at the top needs players with the X-factor. We have already seen on occasions that he has shown the X-factor, so if you want to be that player that people are saying is world class then you have to do it consistently. He has that skill.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool star keen, Rodrygo chat

A report in the Spanish media has claimed that one of Liverpool’s best players is keen on a move to Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Rodrygo has spoken to Alonso over his future at Madrid and a potential move to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Man City are said to be ready to send Rodri to Madrid as long as they get one of Los Blancos’ best midfielders.

TIMELINE: Garnacho’s fall from favour at Man Utd

By Samuel Bannister

October 27, 2024: Erik ten Hag picks Garnacho as a starter and gives him the full 90 minutes against West Ham in what turns out to be his last game in charge of Man Utd.

October 30, 2024: Garnacho gets a goal and assist inside the opening half-hour of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in caretaker charge of United against Leicester.

November 24, 2024: Garnacho starts as an attacking midfielder in Ruben Amorim’s first game at the helm, a draw with Ipswich.

November 28, 2024: Garnacho scores his first goal of the Amorim era against Bodo/Glimt, unaware it would be his last for more than three months.

December 15, 2024: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his squad altogether for the Manchester derby.

December 19, 2024: Amorim recalls Garnacho for an EFL Cup game against Tottenham, but only as a substitute for 20 minutes.

January 16, 2025: A start against Southampton is Garnacho’s first in over a month.

January 19, 2025: Garnacho is back on the bench against Brighton for United’s next fixture.

January 30, 2025: Amorim claims he is happy to have Garnacho in his squad despite speculation over a sale.

February 26, 2025: Garnacho goes straight down the tunnel when being taken off by Amorim in the first half against Ipswich.

February 28, 2025: Amorim says Garnacho will pay for a team dinner to apologise for his angry reaction to his substitution.

March 6, 2025: Amorim takes Garnacho off against Real Sociedad and attributes the decision to fatigue, but pundits like Paul Scholes blame it on the winger’s ‘sulkiness’.

May 21, 2025: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his starting lineup for the Europa League final, only bringing him on for 19 minutes in the loss to Spurs.

May 24, 2025: Amorim tells Garnacho to find a new club during a meeting at Carrington.