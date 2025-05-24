A Manchester United star has told his agent to get him to Real Madrid, according to a report in the Spanish media, as Los Blancos’ stance on signing him is revealed.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but both have had disappointing campaigns. While Los Blancos failed to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League, the Red Devils lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur and could end up 17th in the Premier League table.

There will be changes to Man Utd and Madrid squads, with players set to leave Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabeu.

One of the players who is keen on parting ways with Man Utd in the summer transfer window is Alejandro Garnacho.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported this week that Chelsea, Napoli and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Garnacho from Man Utd this summer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Garnacho himself is open to leaving Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old Argentina international winger publicly expressed his disappointment at Man Utd head coach Ruben Amorim’s decision to leave him out of the starting line-up for the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur this week.

Defensa Central has now reported that Garnacho is ‘fed up’ at Man Utd and has told his agent to get him to Madrid.

The headline in the report claims: ‘Garnacho wants to sign for Real Madrid, he wants to leave Manchester United’

The report has claimed that the young winger ‘wants an immediate change’ after losing his patience following the Europa League final snub.

The 20-year-old has started to look for another club, but first, he has asked his agent to contact Madrid and gauge their interest in signing him.

Described by then Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag in The Guardian in August 2024 as someone with ‘X-factor’ who ‘has the potential’ to ‘become a world-class player’, Garnacho has scored 11 goals and provided 10 assists in 58 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Real Madrid stance on signing Alejandro Garnacho revealed

According to Defensa Central, one of the major reasons why Garnacho wants to join Madrid is because of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winger is ‘a fervent fan’ of Ronaldo, who is a Madrid legend, and because of the Portuguese great, he has developed an attachment to Los Blancos.

However, there is a ‘possibility’ that Madrid will turn down the chance of signing Garancho.

Man Utd would demand a transfer fee, and the Spanish and European giants are not willing to pay that.

Latest Real Madrid news: Liverpool raid, Enzo Fernandez boost

Incoming Madrid boss Alonso wants to sign one of Liverpool’s best midfielders as a replacement for Luka Modric.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has revealed the one big reason why Chelsea could sell midfielder Enzo Fernandez to Madrid.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have accelerated talks to sign one of Madrid’s best players.

QUIZ: How well do you know Alejandro Garnacho?