Ruben Amorim has made his wish regarding Alejandro Garnacho abundantly clear, but the Manchester United head coach could end up being bitterly disappointed next week when the January transfer window closes.

Garnacho is one of the best and most promising young players in the Premier League and is part of the Man Utd first-team squad. While Amorim has not always included the Argentina international winger in his starting lineup, the 20-year-old has got chances to impress from the bench.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has consistently reported this month that Man Utd are reluctantly willing to sell Garnacho in the January transfer window.

With Garnacho himself open to leaving Man Utd in the middle of the season, the Premier League club’s board will sanction a deal for £70million because of Profit and Sustainability reasons.

Amorim, though, has revealed that he does not want Garnacho to leave. The Portuguese boss has underlined the importance of having academy graduates in the squad for a club as historic and massive as Man Utd.

The Man Utd manager has also made it clear that he does not want Kobbie Mainoo to leave Old Trafford either.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are interested in a sensational late deal for the 19-year-old England international midfielder.

The Man Utd boss told The Manchester Evening News: “I want players like Kobbie and Garnacho. The focus is that we have to improve our academy. And you have to bring more [through].

“That is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage of. The players that come from their academies. To play, to feel the shirt, but also to sell them. So our focus is to bring more [through].”

Man Utd star Garnacho could join Chelsea

While Amorim may not want to sell Garnacho, we understand that there is a distinct possibility that he could end up at Chelsea after the January transfer window closes next week.

TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher has reported that Chelsea are adamant that Garnacho remains a key target for them despite the Blues showing interest in Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

Man Utd remain keen on bringing Christopher Nkunku to Old Trafford, and sources have said that a swap deal involving the Chelsea forward and Garnacho is still possible even this late in the window.

Bayern are also interested in Nkunku, who himself is open to a return to the Bundesliga in the middle of the season.

As for Garnacho, we understand that the winger is happy to stay at Man Utd, but the chance to join Chelsea and live in London is also a very attractive prospect to him.

Latest Man Utd news: Malacia talks, Simons interest

Garnacho is not the only Man Utd player who could leave in the January transfer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd could offload Tyrell Malacia as well.

Malacia has had injury problems at the Red Devils, and the Premier League club are now in talks with Portuguese giants Benfica over a loan deal for him.

There are other clubs interested in Malacia as well, and it remains to be seen where the left-back eventually ends up.

RB Leipzig have made Xavi Simons’s loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain permanent and could sell him in the summer of 2025.

Reports in the German media have claimed that Man Utd are among a number of clubs who are monitoring the Netherlands international attacking midfielder.

Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the 21-year-old, who can play as a winger as well and has scored five goals and given four assists in 17 matches in all competitions so far this season.

Meanwhile, Casemiro could find himself playing in Italy next. The former Real Madrid star is the subject of interest from AS Roma, and the midfielder is open to a move to Serie A.

While Man Utd would prefer to sell Casemiro in the January transfer window, the Premier League giants are willing to sanction a loan exit for the Brazilian, who has failed to make a huge impact at Old Trafford.

