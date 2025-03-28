Amorim wants to SELL Man Utd star who has ‘changed’ despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe wishes

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is willing to get rid of Alejandro Garnacho just days after Sir Jim Ratcliffe publicly gave his support to the winger, with a report revealing how much the Red Devils want for him.

Garnacho has been on the books of Man Utd since 2020 when he joined from Atletico Madrid and has established himself as an important figure in the first team over the years. Still only 20, the winger has played eight times for Argentina and has scored 24 goals and provided 17 assists in 131 appearances for Man Utd so far in his career.

Earlier this month, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe stressed the importance of keeping players such as Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo and made it clear that the Red Devils would not sell either.

Ratcliffe told BBC Sport: “No no. We won’t be selling players because of the state we are in financially.

“The club had got bloated so we reduced that and will finish it with a lean and efficient organisation. That’s how we will address the costs. The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That’s all.”

While Mainoo has since been tipped to sign a new contract with Man Utd and commit his long-term future to the club, Garnacho is reported to be on his way out of Old Trafford.

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd head coach Amorim and ‘influential figures at Old Trafford are prepared to sanction the departure’ of Garnacho.

Amorim praised Garnacho in late January and said, as quoted on TNT Sports: ‘He changed right away since that game against Manchester City, the way he understands things, he understands that I just want to help him and I just want to win games.

“He changed in everything – the approach when I talk to him, the way he recovers, he understands sometimes I’m a different coach and that I’m demanding in my way.’

Despite the 20-year-old being back in favour with Amorim, the Man Utd head coach would have no qualms in selling him at the end of the season if a good offer comes in.

‘Garnacho’s upturn in opportunities before the break from domestic action was a reflection of the circumstances Manchester United found themselves in after allowing Rashford and Antony to depart on loan midway through the season, GMS sources have learned, rather than him making himself a key component of future plans,’ the report states.

Man Utd want £70m for Alejandro Garnacho

According to GiveMeSport, Man Utd want £70m for Garnacho and will not sell him on the cheap.

With the winger having a long-term contract at the Red Devils, the Premier League club are not in a desperate situation to sell the Argentina international.

Man Utd are waiting to see how much interest Garnacho will attract if he plays well between now and the end of the season.

Serie A giants Napoli tried to sign the Man Utd star in the January transfer window, and it remains to be seen if they come back for him this summer.

