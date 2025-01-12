Alejandro Garnacho sale explodes into life, with Man Utd talks ON and expected fee revealed

Napoli will attempt to buy Alejandro Garnacho as their replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with reports revealing how much Manchester United can expect to receive as well as who they’ll look to sign with the proceeds from his sale.

Man Utd are open to offloading homegrown stars like Alejandro Garnacho if the price is right. The proceeds from the sale of academy graduates are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and sacrifices may have to be made if United are to advance with a sweeping squad rebuild.

Garnacho has been linked with PSG, though the Ligue 1 giant are pressing ahead with the signing of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

A full agreement on personal terms has been struck and talks between the two clubs are underway. Napoli’s valuation is €80m and manager Antonio Conte recently confirmed the Georgian has approval to leave the club this month.

And in a brand new twist, Kvaratskhelia’s sale may wind up leading to Garnacho leaving Man Utd after all, though to Napoli and not PSG.

According to SportItalia, Napoli boss Conte has identified Garnacho as his No 1 target to replace Kvaratskhelia.

Accordingly, and given Napoli could soon have cash to splash and a vacancy on the left wing, Napoli director, Giovanni Manna, is ‘already working to open contacts with the Red Devils.’

On the subject of price, the report concluded a bid of €50m/£42m should be enough to seal a deal.

Who Man Utd could sign with Garnacho money

As mentioned, Man Utd are not actively looking to sell Garnacho who is hugely admired at Old Trafford despite his slow start under Amorim.

But with funds tight and sales of homegrown stars vital to funding a proper rebuild, trusted reporter David Ornstein recently confirmed Garnacho can go if a suitable bid is tabled.

And according to a fresh update from Caught Offside, the player Man Utd want to sign if and when they do receive an influx of cash from Garnacho’s potential sale is PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes.

The Portuguese – who worked with Amorim at Sporting CP – has been earmarked as a perfect fit for the left wing-back role in Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation.

PSG are said to value Mendes around the €65m/£54.5m mark and are open to selling this month. That comes after TEAMtalk learned Mendes will not sign a new contract in Paris.

The defender’s existing deal only has 18 months left to run and PSG are prepared to cash in right now and extract maximum value while they still can.

Caught Offside claimed that in lieu of Manchester City and Real Madrid registering their interest in Mendes, Man Utd aim to accelerate their attempts to sign Mendes in the coming days.

Key to whether they can may be securing a quick-fire sale of Garnacho to Napoli.

Latest Man Utd news – Kobbie Mainoo, Marcus Rashford, Diego Leon

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man Utd are in discussions to extend Kobbie Mainoo’s contract. The reporter also explained why it’s taken until now for negotiations to fire up.

“They want to insist on contract negotiations with Kobbie Mainoo,” said Romano on his YouTube channel. “So after extending the contract of Amad Diallo to 2030, Man Utd will try to push also with Kobbie Mainoo.”

The reporter added: “Remember that there were changes in the Manchester United board. New owners, then new directors, then Dan Ashworth leaves and now Jason Wilcox [taking the lead].

“So many changes and it means that sometimes you have to restart on some points in the conversations. But Man Utd are working on the new contract of Kobbie Mainoo.”

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can confirm Man Utd are now open to offloading Marcus Rashford via the loan route. A permanent sale is still the preferred outcome, though a loan will be approved if suitable offers aren’t received.

AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund are all circling. Links to Como and Monaco are wide of the mark, while Rashford does not look favourably on moving to Saudi Arabia at this stage in his career.

TEAMtalk has been informed Premier League pair Tottenham and Arsenal have asked for information about a possible deal.

However, it’s also our understanding that Man Utd would much prefer to sell/loan Rashford to a club outside of the Premier League.

Finally, Man Utd will seal the first signing of the Amorim era in the form of Paraguayan left-back, Diego Leon.

The full details in Leon’s deal – including when he’ll arrive at Old Trafford – can be found here.

POLL: Who was Erik ten Hag’s WORST signing? ⤵️