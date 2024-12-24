Alejandro Garnacho ‘set for’ stunning ‘loan switch’, with Man Utd tempted by huge option to buy

A sensational report claims Manchester United are set to loan Alejandro Garnacho out, with the club seemingly tempted by an eye-watering option to buy.

Garnacho and Marcus Rashford both made the headlines ahead of the Manchester derby on December 15 when omitted from the matchday squad by Ruben Amorim. The Man Utd boss spoke of standards and application when quizzed on why.

Garnacho has since returned to the fold, coming on as a substitute in each of United’s last two matches. But according to a bombshell report from Caught Offside, the winger’s future lays away from Old Trafford.

Their headline read: ‘Man United ace with 12 G/A in 24 games set for loan switch with £60m permanent option.’ The ‘ace’ in question is 20-year-old Garnacho.

Man Utd have authorised Amorim to oversee a major squad revamp. Major sales will be necessary if United are to give Amorim the spending power he requires.

Caught Offside added further detail to their Garnacho claims, though appeared to row back ever so slightly from the definitive claims made in their headline.

It was stated one as yet unnamed club from within Europe has installed Garnacho as their ‘main transfer target.’

Seven clubs were cited as showing interest in Garnacho, with the side willing to make a loan-to-buy approach believed to be among them. The seven clubs listed were Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus.

A six-month loan exit in January would make sense for Man Utd if Amorim has already determined Garnacho isn’t for him.

Receiving £60m would certainly enhance United’s spending power and aid their rebuild, though it’s important to note the report stressed it would be an option and not an obligation.

Who else is leaving Man Utd?

Marcus Rashford is the name on most people’s lips right now, with the forward’s exclusion from Amorim’s matchday squads extending to three matches.

Man Utd have officially made the 27-year-old available for sale and an exit in January is possible, albeit unlikely.

TEAMtalk understands the likeliest outcome is Rashford leaves Old Trafford next summer. Buying clubs are generally more willing to splash signficant cash in summer windows.

United’s hierarchy including Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford, Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox are content to let Amorim have the final say on Rashford.

As such, the higher-ups will not pressure Amorim to recall Rashford and nor will they pressure the manager to continue leaving him out.

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed centre-back Victor Lindelof and midfielder Christian Eriksen have the green light to leave in January.

Both players are 30-plus and in the final year of their respective contracts. As such, the upcoming winter window represents United’s final chance to cash in.

Another who could depart is back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir who TEAMtalk understands is disgruntled with his lack of opportunities. Bayindir was previously a regular starter at former club Fenerbahce.

But one exit-linked star who won’t be leaving any time soon is Harry Maguire.

Amorim has already described Maguire as ‘perfect’ for the middle slot in his three-man defence and TEAMtalk has been informed talks over a contract extension have been ‘positive.’

Latest Man Utd news – transfer labelled “bad call” / Amorim attacks Rashford camp

In other news, treble winner Jaap Stam has insisted United’s decision to sell Scott McTominay was a mistake.

“Scott McTominay has been a very important influence at Manchester United even though he wasn’t a guaranteed starter,” said the former United centre-half.

“He scored goals and had a big impact and those are the players you don’t want to lose as a football club. Leaving might’ve been a good step for him, as is currently being discussed with Marcus Rashford, but he may well have wanted to stay.

“He has been a very important player for Napoli and his confidence is growing because he is starting most games and overall I think selling him was a bad call at United. Sometimes you have to make tough decisions as a club and I understand that, but I wouldn’t have been keen to sell McTominay.”

Elsewhere, Amorim has taken a pop at Rashford’s camp when suggesting the player is being poorly advised. That comes after Rashford conducted an interview with journalist Henry Winter in which he declared he’s ready for a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

“It is a hard situation. I understand that these players have a lot of people around them, making choices that are not the first idea from the player,” Amorim said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“I am always here to help Marcus as another player. I have to do what I have to do. They chose to do the interview as it is not just Marcus. I understand that.

“As a coach I focus on performance and the way you train. The rest, it is better for me and the club to deal with that when the time comes.

“At the moment I focus on improving Marcus and we need a talented guy like Marcus. I forget the interview now and see what I see on the pitch.”

