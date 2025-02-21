Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic, with a report revealing the Red Devils’ clever plan using Marcus Rashford as a makeweight, as head coach Ruben Amorim hints at his desire to win a major trophy this season.

Pavlovic is one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe and has established himself as an important player at Bayern this season under head coach Vincent Kompany. The 20-year-old has scored one goal and given one assist in 20 matches in all competitions this campaign, as Bayern aim to win the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

The Germany international has come through Bayern’s youth system and has been compared to Xabi Alonso. The Bavarian club’s president Herbert Hainer has noted that because of “his calmness and passing accuracy”, Pavlovic is “sometimes reminiscent of the young Xabi Alonso”.

Alonso is one of the greatest deep-lying playmakers of all time who starred for Liverpool and Real Madrid and is now the manager of Bayer Leverkusen.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd have taken a shine to Pavlovic and are planning to make a bid for the Bayern defensive midfielder in the summer transfer window.

The Man Utd recruitment team believes that the German youngster “would help solidify the centre of the park in Ruben Amorim’s system”.

The Red Devils reportedly are of the view that Pavlovic would be “a key figure they could build their squad around in the coming years”.

Man Utd’s plan is to offer Rashford to Bayern in a swap deal, although the Premier League giants are aware that they would still have to pay “a significant transfer fee”.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan from Man Utd in the January transfer window after Amorim had had enough of the forward.

Villa have the option to make the Englishman’s loan deal permanent for £40million in the summer.

CaughtOffSide has reported that it is not clear if Villa will activate the clause because they have their own financial issues to consider.

Ruben Amorim reacts to Europa League draw

While Man Utd are having a tough time in the Premier League with the team unlikely to end up in the European places, they have a chance of winning a major trophy in Europe.

Man Utd have reached the Round of 16 of the Europa League and will face LaLiga club Real Sociedad for a place in the quarter-finals.

The first leg of the tie will be played in San Sebastian, with the return leg to be held at Old Trafford the following week.

Reacting to the draw, Man Utd boss Amorim made it clear that he wants to win the Europa League this season, although he was quick to point out that his immediate focus is on beating Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.

Amorim said: “I just want to win everything. I want to be really, really clear on that.

“I think we are in a difficult situation in the Premier League, we have a lot of issues to solve in every game.

“If you see our performances, if I focus on the games against Real Sociedad and thinking about trophies, it is not the right way to do my job in the moment. So I just focus and I want to win against Everton.”

Latest Man Utd news: Theo Hernandez contact, Castello Lukeba interest

Man Utd are reportedly trying to sign Theo Hernandez from AC Milan in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have already been in contact with Milan over a potential deal for the left-back, who is on the radar of Real Madrid as well.

Man Utd signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the January transfer window, and TEAMtalk understands that the Red Devils are keen on a deal for Sporting CP youngster Geovany Quenda, so it is baffling that the Premier League club would be interested in another left-back/left wing-back.

Man Utd are also keen on signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, according to a report.

Wharton has only just resumed playing after recovering from injury, and there is speculation that the Red Devils could make a formal bid for the midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, German journalist Christian Falk has reported that Man Utd are interested in signing RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba.

Falk said: “True: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have Castello Lukeba on their radar

“The Leipzig defender extended his contract until 2029 in October – but plans are apparently already underway for a potential transfer in the summer. Lukeba and his agents have their sights set on a move to Real Madrid.

“Following the contract extension, the 22-year-old’s release clause will be €90m [£74.5m] for the upcoming transfer window.”

