Man Utd rivalling Arsenal, Chelsea in race for Russian midfield sensation as scouting intensifies

Man Utd are in the race to sign Aleksey Batrakov

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea were all represented in Istanbul on Tuesday night as the Premier League giants stepped up their scouting of Galatasaray starlet Aleksey Batrakov, TEAMtalk understands.

Scouts from all three clubs were present to watch the highly-rated Russian midfielder, who is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

As we have previously revealed, United and Chelsea have been keeping a close eye on Batrakov, but interest in his signature is now growing considerably, with Arsenal also stepping up their efforts.

The 21-year-old joined Galatasaray from Lokomotiv Moscow in the summer and has made an outstanding start to life in Turkey, quickly establishing himself as one of the most exciting players in the Super Lig.

Batrakov has already registered five goals and three assists in nine starts, underlining the attacking quality that has attracted the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

An attacking midfielder by trade, Batrakov is most comfortable operating as a No 10 but can also play in wider positions, making him an attractive proposition for clubs looking to add creativity and versatility to their attacking options.

One leading Premier League recruitment chief has described him to us as a ‘special talent’, and the Russian provided another demonstration of his quality on Tuesday evening.

Batrakov was the standout performer in Galatasaray’s 2-0 victory over Stuttgart, scoring both goals to further enhance his growing reputation.

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Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal in the mix for Aleksey Batrakov

Manchester United and Chelsea were among the clubs represented at the game, but they are far from alone in their admiration.

We have previously revealed that Arsenal and Liverpool have also joined the race for Batrakov, with interest now extending across much of Europe’s elite.

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have also been monitoring his progress, while Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig and European champions Paris Saint-Germain are among the continental heavyweights keeping close tabs on developments.

Premier League clubs were already keen on the Russian when he was playing in his homeland, but the situation was complicated by UK government restrictions introduced following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which prevent direct transfers from Russian clubs.

His summer move to Galatasaray has now changed the landscape considerably, putting him within reach of English clubs and opening the door to a potential Premier League move.

January move unlikely for Galatasaray sensation

Despite the growing interest, a January departure is not currently considered the most likely outcome.

We understand that Batrakov insisted on having a release clause included in the agreement that took him from Lokomotiv Moscow to Galatasaray in the summer.

Sources believe that the clause – believed to be set at around £50million – could pave the way for a move in 2027, although the precise timing and circumstances of any departure remain to be established.

Galatasaray are well aware of the growing attention surrounding their new star and are keen to protect their position.

Sources suggest the Turkish giants are now looking to open contract talks with Batrakov, with the intention of offering him a substantial pay rise.

One possibility being explored is a new agreement that would see his existing release clause removed, giving Galatasaray greater control over his future and potentially allowing them to demand a significantly higher fee from interested clubs.

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