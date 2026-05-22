Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all keeping close tabs on Bournemouth star Alex Scott, TEAMtalk understand, with serious interest emerging following the midfielder’s impressive season.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign on the south coast, having made 37 Premier League appearances this season and playing a crucial role in the Cherries’ success.

Scott’s consistently top-level performances earned him the Cherries’ Player of the Month award for April and a place in Thomas Tuchel’s provisional England squad for the World Cup, which has significantly boosted his stock.

He did not make the final cut for England, but there are many who believe he should have.

Known for his composure on the ball, dribbling ability, and box-to-box energy, the Guernsey-born midfielder has developed into a dynamic No 8 capable of influencing games at the highest level.

Man Utd appear the most determined suitors, as they eye alternatives to Elliot Anderson, who has reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City.

Reports suggest the club have held internal discussions and are considering a bid, viewing Scott as a long-term investment who could complement Kobbie Mainoo in their midfield rebuild. Sources close to Old Trafford indicate he fits the profile sought by INEOS – young, technically gifted, and Premier League-proven, but competition for his signature is fierce.

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Man Utd are considering many midfield options. Atalanta’s Ederson is on their radar, along with the likes of Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, but Scott figures highly on their shortlist, too

Chelsea are equally keen, with the Blues stepping up background checks and considering Scott a serious option for their own midfield overhaul.

An Enzo Fernandez exit is becoming more likely as the weeks roll by and Scott could be a replacement for the Argentinian international.

Other Premier League sides have also shown interest.

Liverpool have monitored the player as part of their midfield reinforcements, while Tottenham Hotspur retain a long-standing admiration – Scott is understood to be a boyhood fan.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Manchester City have been linked in the past, though their interest appears less advanced.

Bournemouth, however, are in no rush to sell. Efforts are underway to tie Scott to a new contract, with the club valuing him at £60million plus.

The midfielder has previously indicated he would only depart for a Champions League club, giving the Cherries strong negotiating leverage.

With his contract running until 2028, any deal would likely require a substantial offer. Whether Scott remains at the Vitality Stadium or makes the step up to a bigger stage remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: his stock continues to rise.

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