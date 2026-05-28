Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott remains one of the most sought-after young talents in the Premier League, with Manchester United among the clubs considering a blockbuster summer swoop for him, TEAMtalk understands.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a standout campaign on the south coast, but the Cherries are fighting hard to retain him with a lucrative new contract offer now on the table.

Scott’s impressive form, which secured him the club’s Player of the Month award for April and a place in Thomas Tuchel’s provisional England squad for the 2026 World Cup, has heightened interest from top clubs.

Renowned for his composure, dribbling ability, and dynamic box-to-box presence, the Guernsey-born midfielder has matured into a high-level No 8, having played a crucial role in Bournemouth’s qualification for the Europa League.

As previously revealed, Man Utd have him shortlisted. The club have conducted internal discussions and are considering a formal bid, viewing Scott as an ideal fit alongside Kobbie Mainoo in their midfield rebuild under INEOS.

Chelsea have also stepped up their interest, with background checks intensifying as they look to strengthen their own engine room.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur – the latter being the club Scott is understood to support – and several others, including Newcastle United and Aston Villa, have monitored the player, though Man Utd and Chelsea have done the most work so far.

READ NEXT – Arsenal now ‘confident’ of beating Man Utd to signing of ‘generational’ winger

Bournemouth pushing for Alex Scott agreement

Bournemouth, however, are determined to keep their prized asset. Having secured European football for next season, the club feel no immediate pressure to sell and are keen to retain their best talents.

A lucrative new deal has been tabled to persuade Scott to commit his future to the Vitality Stadium. With his existing contract running until 2028, the south coast side value him at £60million or more and are in a strong negotiating position.

Scott has previously stated he would only leave for a Champions League club, but the new European adventure on offer at Bournemouth could sway his thinking.

Outgoing manager Andoni Iraola has praised the midfielder’s importance to the team.

Whether Scott signs fresh terms or tests himself at a bigger stage remains uncertain. However, sources state that he is open to staying.

His rapid rise has underlined Bournemouth’s growing reputation for developing talent, yet bigger clubs will continue to circle as the window heats up.

For now, the Cherries hold the advantage and will not be pressured into selling their best players.

READ MORE – Fabrizio Romano reveals Ederson response after Man Utd hijack attempt ‘calls’