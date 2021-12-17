Man Utd star Alex Telles has been tipped for a shock move to a European giant by the latest transfer rumours.

The left-back spent time at Gremio, Galatasaray, Inter and Porto before joining Man Utd in October last year. The Red Devils parted with £15.4m to bring Telles to England, despite Porto wanting upwards of £22m.

The four-time Brazil international made nine Premier League appearances in his debut season. He mainly acted as Luke Shaw’s backup, with more game time coming in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

An injury to Shaw has seen Telles start in Man Utd’s last four league matches. He has put in some impressive performances as the Old Trafford club have picked up 10 points from a possible 12.

Man Utd’s games against Brentford and Brighton will take place at a later date after a Covid-19 outbreak at their Carrington training ground. But Telles will be hoping to retain his starting spot when Shaw returns from injury and those games are allowed to go ahead.

Goal, citing reports in the Spanish press, claim interest in the defender is arising from a European giant.

Barcelona are apparently hoping to make Telles Jordi Alba’s long-term successor at the Camp Nou.

Alba is now 32 and entering the twilight years of his career. Xavi will need to find a suitable replacement in the next few transfer windows, and it seems Telles is his main target.

The original report claims Telles could be open to a transfer if he returns to the bench due to Shaw. But right now, the player is happy in Manchester.

United would also be unlikely to sanction a sale. They only brought Telles in during 2020 so would want to get the best out of him before he leaves.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso is one alternative for Barcelona.

Man Utd starlet in line for new deal

Meanwhile, The Telegraph report Anthony Elanga is in line for another new United contract.

The teenager only agreed fresh terms earlier this year, but Ralf Rangnick is aware of his talent and is advising the club to finalise an extension.

An agreement is already close, according to the report. Elanga will in turn have more first-team opportunities during the coming months.

The left winger came on as a substitute in the recent 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. His overall record for the club stands at one goal in five outings.

