Manchester United have joined Liverpool and Arsenal in the race for Alexander Isak, according to a report, as David Ornstein reveals the minimum fee that Newcastle United are looking for the star striker.

Isak is one of the best strikers in the world and was in fine form for Newcastle last season, scoring 23 goals and giving six assists in 34 Premier League appearances. The Sweden international also found the back of the net in the Carabao Cup final, as Newcastle beat Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley to win their first domestic trophy for 70 years.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has long reported that Isak is Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s ‘dream signing’. The Premier League champions are looking for a new striker, with Darwin Nunez set to leave this summer, and the Reds would love to have the Swede in their team.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are also keen on Isak, as manager Mikel Arteta plans to bring in a top number nine to win the Premier League title next season.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a new striker, too, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Viktor Gyokeres wants to move to Old Trafford from Sporting CP.

TuttoJuve has reported that Man Utd are also ‘watching’ Isak, noting that Arsenal and Chelsea, too, are ‘monitoring his situation’.

The Italian news outlet has reported that Newcastle are determined to keep Isak and are planning to offer him a club-record salary, which follows The Times’ claim that the Magpies are ready to make the striker their highest-ever paid player.

According to TuttoJuve, Newcastle’s plan to hand Isak a new contract and bump up his pay means that they have abandoned their pursuit of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

There is no surprise that Newcastle are determined to keep Isak, especially as the 25-year-old is said to be more complete than Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

When asked who the best striker in the Premier League is, former Man City star Shaun Wright-Phillips noted this week, as quoted in Liverpool.com: “Well, it’s Mo Salah, isn’t it? He’s got the golden boots. It’s Mo Salah. He’s a wide forward, maybe not a striker, but he’s the top scorer.

“Erling Haaland and Alexander Isak are very different, even though they play the same position. Haaland is a goal machine, your goal-getter. Give him the chances and he will work to continuously score you the goals.

“Isak is more complete, he has all the strings to his bow in terms of a No.9. He can dribble, take players on, and he has the skills to make you look silly. He works hard, but he gets the goals as well.”

READ MORE 🔴⚫ Mbeumo, Man Utd move passes huge hurdle as ‘£1m a month’ claims are branded ‘sour grapes’

Newcastle United stance on Alexander Isak

Trusted journalist Ornstein has reported that despite growing interest in Isak, Newcastle do not plan to sell their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

The Carabao Cup winners will need an offer of at least £150million to even open talks about a potential transfer.

Ornstein said on The Athletic podcast: “Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak whatsoever, and want to renew his contract.

“They’re in a strong position with over three years remaining on his current deal, as part of which he is already paid well.

“They’ll have no problem offering more, too – he’s at the centre of that ambitious Saudi-led project.

“From the player’s point of view, he has top level football secured with Newcastle’s qualification for next season’s Champions League, and he won the club their first trophy in a long time.

“He looks to be happy – always with a smile on his face.”

Ornstein added: “It could take around £150m just to start a conversation – there’s no suggestion of any developments despite recent rumours and reports. LFC may try, but that doesn’t mean they’ll succeed…”

Latest Man Utd news: Cut-price sale, PSG raid

Man Utd are ready to sell one of their best young players for a cut-price fee, according to a report.

A report has claimed that Man Utd are planning to sign an FA Cup winner.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Man Utd are ready to raid Paris Saint-Germain for an electric star.

QUIZ: How well do you know Alexander Isak?