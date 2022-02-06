Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing top Arsenal attacking target Alexander Isak this summer, with the Swede potentially replacing Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils are ready to back whoever takes over from Ralf Rangnick as permanent Old Trafford boss at the end of the season. And according to a report in the Daily Mirror, the Real Sociedad forward is now firmly on their radar.

The 22-year-old has been strongly tipped to join the Gunners this summer after being spotted in London last week. Indeed, Isak has been tipped to move to north London as part of a £180million triple deal.

Chelsea are also known admirers of the attacker, meaning Sociedad will have a fight on their hands to keep him.

However, Isak will not come cheap as he currently has a whopping £75million buyout clause.

The Mirror claims, though, that United could move for Isak if Ronaldo quits the club this summer.

The Red Devils legend is under contract until the summer of 2023. However, there has been strong speculation that he could leave for PSG, given United’s struggles this season. Indeed, failure to secure a Champions League spot could be the final straw.

The Old Trafford club also have a decision to make on Anthony Martial when he returns from his Sevilla loan.

Chelsea, Arsenal also keen on Isak

Chelsea, meanwhile, will also enter the race if Romelu Lukaku’s form doesn’t improve. Timo Werner has also failed to impress boss Thomas Tuchel and could be moved on.

But it’s Arsenal who remain favourites to land Isak, with Rio Ferdinand backing the proposed switch.

The former United defender said last month: “He will be a good signing.

“Another young talented player. He has done really well in the Euros for Sweden, I thought.

“He is a talented player, man.”

Isak, who has won 32 caps for Sweden, has scored 71 career goals in 175 appearances.

