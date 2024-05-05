All ‘eyes on’ Man Utd in chase for perfect 25y/o signing who’d rule midfield alongside Mainoo

Manchester United are reportedly a club to ‘keep an eye on’ in the chase for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, as they are considering whether to take advantage of Leicester’s current predicament.

The makeup of United’s midfield could be somewhat different to how it looks at the moment come the start of next season. It has already changed from the beginning of this term, with 19-year-old Kobbie Mainoo forcing himself in as a fixture of the midfield.

He made his first Premier League start in November, and has has missed just two league games since then.

He was first added to the first team due to Casemiro’s absence, and his status away from the side could become permanent in the summer.

There’s been interest in him from the Saudi Pro League, though Galatasaray are hoping to disrupt a move to the Middle East, as they have the Brazilian at the top of their shortlist.

Christian Eriksen will also reportedly be shown the door at Old Trafford, while on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has no hope of returning on a permanent basis.

As such, with some assets heading out the door, United will want to bring some midfielders into the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reportedly has eyes on some big names, though it’s a current Championship midfielder who could be the most intriguing snare.

Man Utd eye KDH swoop

Interest in Leicester man Dewsbury-Hall – who has secured promotion back to the Premier League with the Foxes – has been reported for a while, from United and some other big sides such as Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to GIVEMESPORT, United are a ‘club to keep an eye on’ in the pursuit of the star.

Indeed, they are contemplating whether to take advantage of the Foxes’ current issues, which will see them slapped with a points deduction from the beginning of next season.

Charges could ensure Leicester look to make extra cash, and with Dewsbury-Hall one of the most saleable assets after a top season – it’s said he’ll cost in excess of £35million – he might have to be shown the door.

United could ensure bright future

Amid that top season, the Leicester man very clearly showed he was one of the best in the Championship, with 12 goals and 14 assists from midfield.

With 19-year-old Mainoo already a very useful asset, and one whose stock will only rise, adding a 25-year-old who’s just had his best season alongside him could make for the perfect pairing.

Dewsbury-Hall – now approaching his prime years – could also be the perfect man between the somewhat defensive-minded Mainoo and attacking-midfielder Bruno Fernandes, as he is a great ball carrier, distributer, and obviously, goalscorer.

Though his best season was in Championship football, he was head and shoulders above most in the league, after a useful last season in the top flight before relegation.

There’s no reason to suggest he can’t pick up where he left off in that campaign, and get somewhere near the level he has shown in the Championship.

