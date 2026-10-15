Bayern Munich reach decision on selling Alphonso Davies to Man Utd

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have learnt their chances of bringing Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies to Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a report.

Man Utd wanted to sign a left-back in the summer transfer window.

Lewis Hall was one of Man Utd’s top targets, but Newcastle United refused to sell him.

The England international eventually signed a new contract with Newcastle in September.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are still keen on Hall, but Newcastle will not make it easy for the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to strike a deal.

It emerged in the German media last week that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Alphonso Davies, too.

The Bayern Munich left-back is one of the best players in his position in the world, although he has had injury problems in recent times,

Bayern were reported to want €60-65m (£51-55m) for Davies, who has been on the books of the German giants since 2018 and is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2030.

However, according to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern have no plans whatsoever to sell Davies anytime soon.

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Alphonso Davies ‘absolutely not up for sale’

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “Bayern Munich do not want to sell Alphonso Davies, as things currently stand.

“That said, it’s also true that a big offer on the table could change matters.

“If they have a big offer, Bayern would go to the table and hold talks, as the Canadian international has a big salary and they now have Nathaniel Brown, a German national, to call upon in that position.

“Davies is a very interesting player.

“When he came in from the bench against Viking FK, he was good, quick and aggressive.

“But in the end, it was his mistake that led to the final goal to equalise the scoreline between the two sides in the Champions League group stage tie.

“The left-back went up for a header and didn’t win the duel.

“So, he’s not being pushed out the door, but it’s also not the case that he’s absolutely not up for sale.”

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