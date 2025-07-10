£43m star waiting for Man Utd confirmation before travelling for Real Madrid medical

Real Madrid are waiting for Manchester United’s final decision on Alvaro Carreras to complete a deal for the Benfica left-back, according to a trusted source, as TEAMtalk analyses how the former Old Trafford prospect could star under Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Like Man Utd, Madrid had a disappointing 2024/25 campaign. While it was not as dire as Man Utd, who finished 15th in the Premier League table, Madrid’s failure to win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey or the Champions League is not acceptable for a club of their stature.

Madrid replaced Carlo Ancelotti with Xabi Alonso as the manager to get things right in the 2025/26 campaign and have already made three new signings in the summer transfer window.

Spain international centre-back Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth, England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has moved from Liverpool, and Argentina international midfielder Franco Mastantuono will link up with the Madrid squad in August when he turns 18 after a deal was struck with River Plate.

It has now emerged that Madrid are set to complete a fourth transfer this summer, with both Fabrizio Romano and The Athletic reporting that Los Blancos have agreed a deal with Benfica for former Man Utd left-back Carreras.

According to The Athletic, Benfica have agreed to Madrid’s offer to pay Carreras’s release clause of €50million (£43m, $58.5m) in installments.

Los Blancos were keen on adding the left-back to their squad for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, but Benfica wanted to keep the 22-year-old Spaniard in their team for the prestigious competition.

Carreras was part of the Madrid youth set-up from 2017 until 2020, when he left for Man Utd.

The left-back was impressive for Man Utd at youth level, but he could not establish himself in the first team and had loan spells at Preston North End, Granada and Benfica before joining the Portuguese giants on a permanent deal in 2024, with Man Utd getting £5million in transfer fees.

According to The Athletic, Man Utd also have a sell-on clause, which is 20 per cent of any fee above £5m.

The Premier League club have a buy-back clause, too, but given that Man Utd signed Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window, they do not want to bring Carreras back to Old Trafford.

Trusted journalist Romano has reported on X that Carreras is waiting for confirmation from Man Utd that they will not exercise their buy-back clause before travelling to Madrid to undergo a medical and complete the transfer.

Romano noted: “EXCL: Álvaro Carreras to Real Madrid, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between Real and Benfica.

“Real negotiated to pay €50m in multiple installments instead of one-payment clause.

“As soon as Man Utd confirm they don’t activate buy back clause, Álvaro will travel.”

Why are Real Madrid signing Alvaro Carreras?

Carreras has been a star for Benfica in recent years and has established himself as one of the best left-backs in the Portuguese domestic league.

Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are the two main options at left-back for Madrid manager Alonso at the moment.

While Mendy has had injury problems, Garcia has never quite managed to convince everyone at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies was Madrid’s top target for the left-back role, but the Canada international decided to sign a new contract with Bayern Munich and extend his stay at the Bundesliga champions.

What makes Carreras an appealing signing for Alonso is that not only can the youngster operate in a traditional full-back role, but the Spaniard is also capable of tucking into a back-three.

Alonso could use Carreras like he used Alex Grimaldo at Bayer Leverkusen.

Another bonus is that Carreras will be considered a homegrown player, which is a key requirement for Madrid’s Champions League squad.

