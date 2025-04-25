A fresh report has given an update on the injury progress of three key Manchester United stars ahead of the huge Europa League two-legged semi-final showdown with Spanish outfit Athletic Bilbao.

The Red Devils head to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday but, judging by the selection against Wolves last time out, the main focus of attention is now on Europe as a Champions League spot awaits the overall winner of the competition.

With virtually nothing to play for domestically, Ruben Amorim could rest players again for the weekend trip to the south coast, although the pride factor may still set in for a Man Utd side who lost their 15th league game of the season against Wolves.

While the likes of Andre Onana, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte could all still start against the Cherries, attention has been fixed on returning injured players and whether they will be ready for the first leg against Bilbao in Spain on Thursday.

To that end, a report from Manchester World has detailed when attacker Amad Diallo and centre-back duo Matthijs De Ligt and Ayden Heaven are expected to be back in action.

Amad

The attacking sensation forward was back training on his own last week and is set to return at some point in May, having been in fine form for United prior to his injury.

Amad was initially ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a setback with his ankle problem but there is now hope of a return in the next 10 days, although Thursday’s game in Bilbao looks unlikely.

Potential return date: May 4 v Brentford

De Ligt

Ahead of United’s dramatic win over Lyon in the quarter-finals, Amorim said De Ligt was recovering well from an ankle injury but admitted his return was a few weeks away.

The Netherlands international has not featured since the game against Nottingham Forest in early April but there is a feeling that he could back to travel to Spain, although that would be deemed a risk ahead of the second leg a week later and then a potential final appearance.

Potential return date: May 1 v Bilbao

Heaven

The January signing from Arsenal impressed when given the chance but saw his run in the senior side cut short by a knee injury against Leicester City ahead of the last international break.

He is expected back before the end of the season after suffering a minor setback in his recovery, although the first leg against Bilbao will come too soon.

Potential return date: May 4 v Brentford

