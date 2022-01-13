Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has admitted that his chances of raiding Manchester United for Amad Diallo in January look slim.

Just like last season, the Rams are battling against relegation from the Championship. However, Derby’s points deductions this season means their task this term has become even harder.

They were docked 12 points in September after entering administration. What’s more, they went on to minus three after having another nine taken away in November.

While they have battled back to 11 points, they remain bottom of the table and 11 clear of safety. As such, the search is on for recruits who can help drive a potential great escape.

United winger Amad is one player who has had links with a move to Pride Park. Former United star Rooney has maintained connections at Old Trafford and signed Teden Mengi on loan in 2021.

Reports have claimed that he is now looking at Amad, who has remained on the fringes of the United team after failing to get a loan move in the summer.

But Rooney told a press conference on Thursday that a move for the 19-year-old Ivory Coast star looks unlikely.

The manager said: “He is a Manchester United player and obviously he is a player of interest from a few clubs, I know that.

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly wanted by AC Milan Manchester United centre back Eric Bailly is wanted by AC Milan but they have other targets from the Premier League

“Obviously I keep close tabs on some of the young emerging talent, not just from Manchester United but from other clubs.

“There are various players we are looking at in terms of what players can we bring in to improve the squad, what players can we bring in to play and give us the best chance of staying up.

“He is a player who of course I like him. If you are asking me is he going to be with us at some point in January, then that is very unlikely.”

Nevertheless, United want to try and give Amad much-needed game time with a move away. Birmingham looked at one stage like they led the race, but that deal has reportedly collapsed.

Dortmund eyeing Amad Diallo transfer

According to The Sun, though, Borussia Dortmund have registered initial interest in Amad.

The Bundesliga club are weighing up an approach over a loan move for the teenager.

The Analyst: Which teams do the Premier League referees support?

They have a track record of signing and improving young players, such as Jude Bellingham, Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho.

The newspaper also notes that Feyenoord, a long-term suitor for Amad, are still showing interest.