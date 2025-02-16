Amad Diallo has reacted to sustaining a serious ankle injury that could force him to miss the remainder of the season in what is undoubtedly a huge blow to both Ruben Amorim and Manchester United, given his form in recent weeks.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that the 22-year-old attacker went down hurt in training earlier this week and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

And with Amorim already without midfield trio Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer, Amad’s injury leaves Manchester United in bad shape for Sunday’s trip to Tottenham – especially given that Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount and Jonny Evans are already on the sidelines.

Amad’s absence leaves Amorim with a selection headache in the wide areas, with United’s attacking options already thin on the ground following January exits for both Marcus Rashford and Antony.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international had established himself as a mainstay in Amorim’s XI, having started the last 10 outings under the Portuguese coach

He is also United’s top scorer in the Premier League this season with six goals, which is a damning indictment on their attacking struggles – especially when it comes to the struggles of front players Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

Only last month, Amad put pen to paper on a bumper new contract at Old Trafford, tying him to the club until 2030 – but he has now been hit by this damaging injury blow.

Taking to social media on Saturday evening, Amad told his followers: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury.

“I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Amorim delivers health warning as brilliant Antony tears up LaLiga

At his pre-match press conference on Friday, Amorim delivered an ominous message over the health of his first-team squad.

While the Red Devils boss revealed that one player was suffering with an illness, to go along with all the injuries, he did not divulge any details over an injury to Amad at the time.

“It was a good week until two days ago, we had some problems,” the United head coach told reporters.

“We don’t have players back, we have one or two issues but we are waiting. We have one player who is sick so we will see the team at weekend.”

The timing of Amad’s injury, along with the other absentees, could not have been any worse for a United side needing a result in north London to get their season back on track. It also begs the question, why were Rashford and Antony were allowed to leave on loan when Amorim was already down several players – prior to the latest glut.

Indeed, Antony’s start to life at Real Betis has frustrated many United fans, where he’s already scored more goals in just three games for the Spanish side than he has for the Red Devils this season.

“Sometimes it’s like that, it can happen in any club,” Amorim said when asked about Antony’s form in Spain.

“This is a club with a lot of pressure. At this kind of club you have to have a base of a team to put the younger players, talented players that came from abroad, that come to a team that has one strong base that can help them to cope with that pressure.

“Football is like that. When you reach that level you need to be able to cope with the pressure.

“Sometimes they go to other clubs and they are more free without pressure and they play better.”

