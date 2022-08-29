Man Utd to send Amad Diallo out on loan with Sunderland one of four sides keen as £84m Antony deal takes double step forward

Manchester United are working on a deal to send Amad Diallo out on a season’s loan once the signing of Antony is confirmed – and there are four clubs all in the mix to sign the Ivorian winger.

The 20-year-old winger joined United in January 2021 on a deal which will ultimately cost the Red Devils £37m. That was a big investment at the time, with Atalanta happy to pocket such a vast sum of money from the Premier League giants. And while has has shown promise when afforded opportunities, he has managed just 167 minutes of Premier League football.

As a result, United were happy to send Amad out on loan for the second half of last season to Rangers. The move did not quite pan out as expected, however, with Diallo scoring just three times in 13 appearances.

The club though are preparing to send him out on loan again and have received a number of enquiries, the Manchester Evening News reports.

The first offer was reportedly from French side Nice, though they have since landed primary target Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal.

However, there are four other options on the table for Amad and his representatives to consider. They are reportedly from Belgian side Anderlecht, Turkish outfit Besiktas, as well as Championship sides Blackpool and Sunderland.

Blackpool’s interest may have since waned after they sealed the signing of Ian Poveda from Leeds over the weekend.

The MEN, though, suggests a move into second tier may well be of most appeal to United. They want the 20-year-old to acclimatise quickly to the rigours of playing in England. Therefore, a move to Sunderland may well hold most sway.

United’s coaches and staff, however, still believe Amad Diallo will come good for the Red Devils. And that’s why his next move will be considered carefully.

United still believe in Amad Diallo as Antony signing nears

Since he signed, however, United have invested £73m on Jadon Sancho, while a deal to sign Antony is closingn in.

The Red Devils have finally struck a deal with Ajax to sign the Brazilian in a deal which will top £84m.

As the second most costly signing in United’s history, United will expect Antony to hit the ground running. To that end, his arrival leaves no place in the side for Amad.

With regards Antony, United have on Monday taken two significant steps closer to his capture.

With a payment structure now agreed with Ajax, the player will undergo a medical with United on Monday. Should all progress as it should the player will be presented as a new signing within the next 48 hours. Personal terms over a five-year deal, with the option of a sixth year have already been agreed in advance.

Furthermore, Ajax are also reportedly closing in on Antony’s replacement. They were hestitant to sanction his sale until identifying a replacement. And while they are yet to finalise such a deal, reports in Spain claim they’re progressing on his successor.

Indeed, as per Marca, Ajax are looking at a possible deal to sign Lucas Ocampos.

The Argentine enjoyed a stellar debut campaign at the Sanchez-Pizjuan, but has since seen his form and his reputation take a bit of a nosedive.

And Marca believes they are open to the sale of the 28-year-old winger if the price is right. Julen Lopetegui’s side have made a disappointing start to the season, winning just one point from their first three games.

United, meanwhile, could further boost their attacking options with the capture of Cody Gakpo. Reports suggest Everton are preparing a move – but it is United who still lead the way, with Ruud van Nistelrooy admitting his anger.