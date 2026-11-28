Paul Merson believes that Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino was wrong to take Amad Diallo off at half-time against Brentford at Old Trafford.

Man Utd took over Brentford at home in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pochettino, who was appointed the Man Utd head coach during the November international break, included Diallo in his starting line-up.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international, who joined Man Utd from Atalanta in 2021 for a total transfer fee of £37million, was deployed on the right wing in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Man Utd went into the half-time break 2-0 down, with Callum Wilson scoring both goals for Brentford.

At half-time, Man Utd boss Pochettino decided to take Diallo off and brought on Bryan Mbeumo in his place.

During his time on the pitch at Old Trafford, Diallo took one shot, which was on target, created two chances, had a passing accuracy of 93.8%, and won two tackles.

Mauricio Pochettino wrong to take Amad Diallo off v Brentford

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson was following the match for Sky Sports News, and the pundit did not think that Diallo deserved to be taken off at half-time.

Merson said on Sky Sports News (6:06pm, November 28) when asked about the changes at half-time: “Two. Shaw and Mbeumo have come on for Martinez and Amad.

“I am surprised Amad went, if I am being honest.

“I thought he was really lively when he was on.”

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