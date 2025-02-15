Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is facing a new headache, with a report revealing that Amad Diallo may not play again this season, as the Red Devils are left to rue two major exit decisions that the Old Trafford chiefs made in the January transfer window.

One of the Man Utd players who has been flourishing under Amorim is Amad. The winger was a bit-part player when Erik ten Hag was in charge, but under the Dutchman’s successor, the 22-year-old Ivory Coast international has established himself as an important figure in the team.

Amad’s talent and performances have impressed Amorim so much that Man Utd handed him a new contract worth £100,000-a-week in January.

The winger has scored nine goals and given seven assists in 36 matches in all competitions so far this season and has been a bright spark in an otherwise hugely disappointing campaign for Man Utd.

Amorim publicly praised Amad this week and acknowledged the 22-year-old winger as Man Utd’s most creative player.

The Man Utd boss said on MUTV: “All the credit goes to him. He is talented and creative.

“He was very important for us, maybe the most creative in the final third. The good period started with Ruud van Nistelrooy.”

Amorim made the aforementioned comments about Amad in the build-up to the Premier League game between Tottenham and Man Utd at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The Daily Mail has now revealed that Amad has picked up an injury in training and may not play again for Man Utd this season.

The youngster was hurt in training this week and now faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines, which means that he may have already played his last game for the Red Devils this campaign.

Having scored six goals in his last 14 games, including against Manchester City and Liverpool, Amad would have been expected to start and star against Tottenham, but Amorim will now have to look at other options out wide.

A player that Amorim could have used against Tottenham in the absence of Amad is Antony.

The 24-year-old right-winger, though, is not part of the Man Utd squad at the moment.

Amorim decided to get rid of the Brazil international, who joined Real Betis on a loan deal in the January transfer window.

Antony has scored one goal in two LaLiga matches for Betis already.

Marcus Rashford could have also replaced Amad Diallo

Marcus Rashford could have also been an option for Amorim out wide against Tottenham.

While the England international forward prefers to play on the left wing, Rashford has featured four times as a right winger this season.

However, Amorim decided to cut ties with Rashford in the January transfer window and offloaded him to Aston Villa on a loan deal.

Villa have the option to make Rashford’s deal permanent for £40million in the summer transfer window.

Latest Man Utd news: Julian Alvarez bid, Jamie Vardy interest

One of the areas that Man Utd need to address in the summer transfer window is their attack.

Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are young players, and neither has been particularly impressive for the Red Devils.

A report in Spain has claimed that Man Utd are planning a £125million bid for former Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez in the summer transfer window.

The Argentina international striker joined Atletico Madrid from Man City last summer, and Man Utd are keen on bringing him back to the Premier League.

Another striker who has been linked with Man Utd is Jamie Vardy.

Vardy is out of contract at Leicester City at the end of the season, and the Red Devils are reportedly exploring the possibility of bringing him to Old Trafford as a free agent.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands that Geovany Quenda wants to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are in talks over a summer deal for the Sporting Lisbon youngster, and they have been encouraged by his stance that he would love to move to Old Trafford and reunite with Amorim.

