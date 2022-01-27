Rangers have confirmed the arrival of Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on a loan transfer until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has endured a mixed early career at United so far. His move to Scotland is long overdue following his failure to get an exit from Old Trafford last summer.

Feyenoord had all-but sealed their own loan move for Amad. However, injury to the Ivory Coast international put paid to the transfer and he eventually stayed in Manchester.

Since then, he has only played in one first-team match for Man Utd. Those 68 minutes came in a Champions League clash with Young Boys in December.

However, Rangers stepped up their pursuit of Amad in recent days. The Gers subsequently confirmed the loan move on Thursday afternoon. Diallo revealed that he is looking forward to picking up vital experience and increasing his versatility as an attacker.

“I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season,” Amad told the Scottish club’s official website.

“It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.

“I look forward to training with my teammates for the first-time tomorrow and to meeting the fans for the first time at Ross County on Saturday.”

Donny Van de Beek wanted by Crystal Palace on loan Manchester United midfielder Donny Van de Beek wanted by Crystal Palace on loan

Gers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst added that he has “been aware of” Diallo for “some time”.

He added that the player will “add a lot” to his squad and “provide even more competition”.

Meanwhile, Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson also spoke out about the deal for Diallo.

He revealed that his club had to convince United that Rangers was the best project for the teenager.

Indeed, Feyenoord were reportedly still in the hunt for the player this month.

Rangers confirm Amad Diallo coup

Wilson hailed the arrival of Amad as a “really exciting” signing.

He added: “Amad and Manchester United had an array of options this window across the Premier League and in Europe, so needless to say, I’m absolutely delighted that we have been able to convince both Manchester United and Amad that Rangers is the perfect place for him to continue to showcase his undoubted and exciting talent.”

Amad arrived at Man Utd from Atalanta in January 2021, following his original signing in October 2020.

He showed glimpses of his talent last season, including when he scored in the Europa League last-16 first leg tie against AC Milan.

United could yet let go of Donny van de Beek – a Crystal Palace target – and Newcastle-linked Jesse Lingard before the end of the January transfer window.